APSU Men’s Golf Heads to Valdosta for First ASUN Championship Under Coach Easton Key

Clarksville, TN – For the first time under head coach Easton Key and the third time in program history, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s golf team is set to compete in the Atlantic Sun Conference Men’s Golf Championship, Tuesday – Thursday, at Kinderlou Forest Golf Club in Valdosta, Georgia.

Bellarmine, Central Arkansas, Eastern Kentucky, Florida Gulf Coast, Jacksonville, Lipscomb, North Alabama, North Florida, Queens, Stetson, and West Georgia make up the rest of the 12-team, 60-player field at the par-72, 7,482-yard course.

In last season’s ASUN Men’s Golf Championship at Highland Oaks on the Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail, Austin Peay State University finished in 11th place with a score of 923. Reece Britt led the Governors at the ASUN Championship last year with a 36th-place finish and a score of 227.

In his first season as a Governor, Patton Samuels leads Austin Peay State University off the first tee with a 70.00 stroke average. Samuels also leads the Govs with 13 rounds in the 60s and 19 rounds at even or under par with a counting score in all 26 rounds played this season. Samuels also has one individual win this season, which came in his APSU debut at the Golfweek Fall Challenge.

Seth Smith is next on the tee for the Governors and leads the team with two individual victories after winning in back-to-back weeks to close the fall slate. Smith ranks second on the team with a 73.00 scoring average, five rounds in the 60s, and 12 rounds at even or under par this season. Smith also has tallied a counting score in 25 of 26 rounds played this season.

With a 74.00 scoring average this season, Britt is third in line for the Governors at the conference championship. Britt has totaled one round in the 60s and eight rounds at even or under par this season, with a counting score in 22 of 26 rounds played.

Next, Logan Spurrier makes his third appearance of the season and his second in the lineup for Austin Peay. Spurrier has a 78.00 scoring average with three counting scores during his five rounds played while in the lineup this season. Spurrier also played as an individual last week for the Govs, finishing tied for 36th with a score of 227.

Rounding out the lineup for the Govs, Payne Elkins makes his third appearance of the season and his second in the lineup. Elkins has a 75.80 scoring average with one round at even or under par and a counting score in all three rounds he has played in the lineup this season.

Finally, freshman Grady Cox will be the alternate for the Govs at the ASUN Championship. Cox can be subbed into any spot in APSU’s lineup at the conclusion of the first or second round. Cox has a 75.92 scoring average this season, with two rounds in the 60s and six rounds at even or under par; he also has tallied a counting score in 17 of 26 rounds played.

The ASUN Men’s Golf Championship tees off on Tuesday at 7:00am (CT) with a split-tee start. Austin Peay State University is paired with Central Arkansas and Eastern Kentucky for the first round of the ASUN Championship and tees off on hole No. 10. Scoreboard will have live scoring for the event.

