Downtown Commons Comes Alive with Color and Play for Kid Palooza 2025

Written by D.C. Thomas

Montgomery County, TN – Families filled the Downtown Commons in Historic Downtown Clarksville on Saturday, April 26th, 2025, for a sun-soaked afternoon of laughter and play during the annual Kid Palooza.

Attending children and their parents enjoyed a free outdoor experience packed with fun, interactive activities hosted by Montgomery Parks & Recreation.

“We’re here at the Downtown Commons to give kids a free and outdoor opportunity to have fun and enjoy the sun,” said Joseph Brooks with Montgomery County Parks & Recreation. “Face paint, balloon artists, inflatables, and all sorts of activities that will let them all run around and blow off some steam.”

The event delivered just that. Kids bounced across inflatable obstacle courses, competed in lawn games and stood in awe of balloon artist Billy Damon, who wowed the crowd with his colorful creations. Face painters kept busy transforming little faces into tigers, butterflies and superheroes. Even some parents joined in the fun and got their faces painted.

Parents found joy in the moment too, tossing toy axes alongside their children, lounging on blankets in the sun, and savoring treats from food trucks like Bondi Bowls, Tacos Azteco, and Italian ice from Johnny & June’s.

Safety was a priority, and local law enforcement maintained a secure perimeter, monitoring both the activity area and nearby traffic, allowing families to enjoy the festivities with peace of mind.

Lines of eager children formed throughout the day to receive balloon animals and face paint. This event captured the spirit of a community coming together under the sunshine.

Kid Palooza wasn’t just a kid’s paradise; it was a joyful reminder of the simple power of play, shared snacks, and sunshine in the heart of Clarksville. For many attending the event, it was the perfect Saturday.

Photo Gallery