Austin Peay State University Bolsters Sports Performance Department with Key Additions

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) Assistant Director of Athletics for Sports Performance Medgar Harrison added Assistant Sports Performance Coaches Austin Van Buskirk and Michael Fiorito and graduate assistants Alan Anderson and Austin Okruta to his staff ahead of the 2025-26 academic year.

“In the ever-evolving landscape of college athletics, change is both constant and necessary,” said Harrison. “Over the past 30 days, we’ve seen the departure of six valued staff members, each of whom contributed significantly to the development of our student-athletes and the success of our programs. We thank them for their dedication and wish them continued success in their next chapters. At the same time, I’m excited to announce the addition of four dynamic new professionals to our sports performance team. Each brings unique experiences, fresh energy, and a shared commitment to helping our student-athletes thrive both on and off the field. Their arrival marks a new chapter for our department—one filled with innovation, collaboration, and an unwavering focus on performance, health, and development.”

“We are moving forward with great momentum, and I am confident that this team will not only meet the demands of our growing programs but will also help shape the future of sports performance department at APSU.”

Van Buskirk remains on Harrison’s staff after serving as a volunteer assistant last season while working with the Governors. baseball and track programs.

In addition to his duties for APSU in 2024-25, Van Buskirk also served as a strength and conditioning coach for the 101st Airborne Division on Fort Campbell since July 2023, where he was attached to 1st Brigade, working alongside the 2-32 field artillery regiment and the 2-327 infantry battalions. He helped develop and coach platoon-sized element strength and conditioning programs and supported physical training leaders in managing a battalion of 600-plus soldiers, collaborated with health professional staffs, created and ran Air Assault Prep Academy within the battalion, and more.

Prior to arriving at Fort Campbell, Van Buskirk was a strength and conditioning intern at Ohio State, August 2022-January 2023, working with the 12 Buckeyes programs, where he led team warms ups, recovery sessions, and worked with injured student-athletes’ rehabilitation.

Van Buskirk began his career as an Air Force ROTC in Bowling Green, Ohio, where he completed a semester’s worth of coaching and programming for 80 cadets.

Van Burskirk earned his bachelor’s degree from Bowling Green in 2021 and graduated with his master’s from Concordia of Chicago in 2023.

Fiorito comes to Clarksville after serving as a Strength and Conditioning Assistant for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers since April 2024, working alongside the Buccaneers’ head of strength and conditioning, Anthony Piroli, in Tampa Bay’s performance rehab department.

In addition, Fiorito also assisted with practice and pregame dynamic warm-up groups, utilized key performance indicators to prescribe and implement programming at the positional and individual levels, and more.

Prior to his time in Tampa, Florida, Fiorito was an Assistant Strength Coach and Recreational Center Coordinator at the New Mexico Military Institute, Jan.-April 2024, where he was responsible for the direct development and implementation of year-long performance training programs for the Broncos’ baseball, basketball, and cross country teams. He also assisted the head strength coach in the programming and execution of training programs for the football and volleyball programs.

Fiorito’s first postgraduate experience came as an NFL Bill Walsh Fellowship Strength Intern for the Buccaneers, July-Sept. 2023, where he met daily with the Director of Sports Performance Rehab, led groups through gameday and pre-game warmups and activations, and more.

He served as a graduate assistant for Toledo’s football team, August 2021-June 2023, leading in-season lifts for developmental groups, trained incoming freshman and pro day athletes, and created and led high needs program for athletes to achieve better exercise technique and general mobility. He began his career as an intern for Cincinnati’s football team.

Fiorito earned his bachelor’s degree from Illinois State in 2021 and his master’s from Toledo in 2023.

Okruta joins Harrison’s staff after previously serving as a strength and conditioning intern for Pittsburg’s football team since Jan.

While with the Panthers’ he helped to set up and break down daily lifts, direct injured student-athletes through their return-to-play progression, demonstrating lifts and drills, and assisted in Pro Day training.

Okruta began his strength and conditioning career at the NST Sports Performace in Twinsburg, Ohio as an intern where he assisted in training, ran drills, and more.

Okruta graduated from Kent State in August 2024 and currently is working towards his Certified Strength and Conditioning Specialist certification.

Anderson remains on Harrison’s staff after previously serving as a strength and conditioning coaching intern since July 2024, where he primarily worked with the Governors’ baseball, softball, and track and field programs.



Anderson served in the 101st Airborne Division, 2021-25. During his time in the Army, Anderson served as a Brigade Innovations Officer, DSSB Battalion Adjutant, TC Executive Officer, and a Maintenance Platoon Leader/Battalion Maintenance Officer.



Prior to his time on Fort Campbell, Anderson was a member of the Auburn Army ROTC, July 2019-21.



Anderson earned his bachelor’s degree in physical activity and health in May 2021