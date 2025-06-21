Clarksville-Montgomery County Braces for Dangerous Heat Index as Advisory Takes Effect

Clarksville, TN – The National Weather Service has issued a Heat Advisory for Clarksville-Montgomery County and surrounding areas, warning residents of dangerously high heat index values reaching up to 105°F today. The advisory remains in effect from 12:00pm to 7:00pm CT on Saturday, June 21st, 2025, impacting multiple counties in Middle Tennessee.

The advisory covers Montgomery County, Dickson County, Hickman County, Houston County, Humphreys County, Lawrence County, Lewis County, Perry County, Stewart County, and Wayne County, where the combination of high temperatures and oppressive humidity is expected to create extremely uncomfortable—and potentially hazardous—conditions.

“This is not just a hot summer day,” said a local emergency management official. “Heat indices this high can quickly lead to heat exhaustion or even heat stroke if proper precautions aren’t taken.”

Health Risks and Public Warnings

The primary concern during a heat advisory is the risk of heat-related illnesses, particularly for vulnerable populations such as the elderly, young children, outdoor workers, and individuals without adequate access to air conditioning.

Health officials urge residents to stay indoors in air-conditioned spaces, limit strenuous activities, and stay hydrated by drinking plenty of water. Those without access to air conditioning are encouraged to visit public cooling centers or spend time in community spaces like libraries and malls during peak heat hours.

Authorities are also asking the public to check on elderly neighbors, friends, and family members who may be at risk and unable to manage the heat on their own.

City and County Precautions

In Clarksville, local officials are taking steps to ensure community safety. The Clarksville Fire Rescue and Emergency Medical Services are on alert for heat-related calls, and local shelters have extended their operating hours to accommodate those seeking relief.

Public outdoor programs scheduled during the heat advisory window may be postponed or modified. Parks and Recreation officials have issued notices to residents using public parks and trails to limit physical activity and to be mindful of warning signs such as dizziness, nausea, or rapid heartbeat.

Looking Ahead

While the heat advisory is expected to expire by 7:00pm tonight, forecasters caution that warm and humid conditions will continue into early next week. Residents are encouraged to monitor local weather updates and follow safety guidelines as summer temperatures climb.

For real-time updates and emergency guidance, residents can visit the National Weather Service website or follow Montgomery County Emergency Management Agency on social media.

Bottom Line: Stay cool, stay safe, and don’t underestimate the dangers of extreme heat.