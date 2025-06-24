91.7 F
Clarksville
Tuesday, June 24, 2025
HomeArts/LeisureTWRA Opens Duck Blind Drawing Applications for 2025-26 Waterfowl Season
Arts/Leisure

TWRA Opens Duck Blind Drawing Applications for 2025-26 Waterfowl Season

News Staff
By News Staff
Hunting

Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency - TWRANashville, TN – The application period for the 2025-26 season-long Waterfowl WMA hunts is open June 25th through July 16th. The successful applicants will be notified by the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) through email (sent to the email on their account) when the drawing is finalized.

The online application is available at www.gooutdoorstennessee.com. All hunters who are successfully chosen for a blind must claim their permit by August 11th. If there are any leftover permits by the application deadline, there will be a leftover drawing August 21st.

Only current Tennessee residents, Lifetime Sportsman License holders, and native Tennesseans (with an approved application) are eligible for the season-long blinds. There is no application fee, but applicants must have a valid license to hunt waterfowl to apply.

Hunters can select up to 48 hunt choices. No person may apply more than once. Only parties of 4 to 8 members may apply for the drawing.

The next available application period will be September 24th-October 14th for early segment duck quota hunts. The mid application dates are Octpber 22nd-November 12th and the late application dates are November 13th-December 3rd.

Previous article
Austin Peay State University Kevin and Linda Staton Endowment to Support APSU Tech Students
Next article
Brushes, Hope, and Helping Hands: Two New Volunteer Events Support Loaves and Fishes in Clarksville
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORIES

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2025 Clarksville Online

Clarksville Online - Clarksville News, Sports, Events and Information