Hopkinsville Community College Secures Grant to Boost Job Programs

Hopkinsville, KY – The Delta Regional Authority (DRA) recently awarded Hopkinsville Community College (HCC) over $250,000 to fund a workforce program that will expand job training opportunities in the college’s electrical, construction, and air conditioning technology programs, creating pathways to high-quality employment and supporting the growth of these industries in Southwestern Kentucky. – The Delta Regional Authority (DRA) recently awarded Hopkinsville Community College (HCC) over $250,000 to fund a workforce program that will expand job training opportunities in the college’s electrical, construction, and air conditioning technology programs, creating pathways to high-quality employment and supporting the growth of these industries in Southwestern Kentucky.

Grant funds will be utilized to purchase two enclosed transport trailers to move equipment and tools between on-site training locations, including the site for the yearly Habitat for Humanity build. Funds will also provide tool kits and backpacks for students in the electrical, air conditioning, and construction programs, ensuring they have the necessary tools while easing their financial burden.

In addition, the grant will support needed electrical upgrades to the training facility on North Main Street, increasing capacity and functionality for training in all three programs. Finally, a portion of the funds will cover 20 months of salary for a full-time electrical technology instructor during the two-year grant period.

“This grant award is vital to helping the college fulfill its mission of delivering high-quality academics and hands-on training that prepare our students for success in skilled trades,” said Dr. Alissa Young, HCC president/CEO. “I’m honored that the Delta Regional Authority recognized the significance of this project and our role in meeting the growing demand for a qualified workforce in our region.”

HCC’s workforce training project was one among 25 workforce development projects funded by the DRA within their eight-state service area, including Alabama, Arkansas, Illinois, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, and Tennessee.

Funded through the Delta Workforce Grant Program, DRA supports projects and initiatives that address the employment and training needs of the local and regional workforce throughout the lower Mississippi River Delta and Alabama Black Belt regions.

