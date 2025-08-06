Khairos Coffee Co. Hosts Vibrant Art Reception Featuring Local Talent

Clarksville, TN – Everyone was invited to enjoy the creativity, vibes, and flavor when four artists from Clarksville’s Downtown Artists Cooperative opened a new exhibition at Khairos Coffee Co.

Guests enjoyed Khairos’ flavorful creations while listening to live music by singer/guitarist/songwriter Kristan Mikala and checking out some of the latest creations from artists Jackie Lewis, Carmen Rein, Michelle Landl, and Lisa Harden.

“We are all DAC members,” Lewis said. “We had an impromptu meeting here at Khairos Coffee Co. and noticed that they had these beautifully painted walls but no art to display. So, we reached out to the owners, and they said, ‘sure, we would love some art, but you guys run it’.

“This is the opening reception of our first installation. We’re going to do this quarterly, so the show will switch out every few months. It’s just another opportunity for local artists to share our work with the community. Kristan Mikala is playing music for us, and she sounds great. There will be more art in the future.”

