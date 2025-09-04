75.9 F
101st Airborne Division Soldiers Set to Deploy to U.S. Southern Border in October

Fort Campbell is home to the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) "Screaming Eagles". (Sam Shore)

Fort Campbell KY - 101st Airborne DivisionFort Campbell, KY – Beginning in early October, approximately 500 Soldiers from the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) Headquarters and other enabling units from Fort Campbell will deploy to the Southern Border to support U.S. Northern Command’s mission to secure and protect the territorial integrity of the United States.

The 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) will assume the role of Joint Task Force headquarters from the 10th Mountain Division (Light Infantry) and will be charged with overseeing units of all U.S. service branches operating along the U.S. Southern Border.

The unit will operate under the direction of U.S. Northern Command, which is working in conjunction with the Department of Homeland Security and Customs and Border Protection (CBP). Units from multiple installations across the Joint Force will fall under the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) Headquarters, while physically located in various locations along the southern United States.

“For 83 years, the Soldiers of the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) have stood ready to answer the Nation’s call. Now, as we prepare to secure and protect our country’s territory, we look forward to continuing the important work of U.S. Northern Command and the 10th Mountain Division (Light Infantry) and working with the interagency and other partners in the region.” – Maj. Gen. David Gardner, Commanding General, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) and Fort Campbell.

For further information, please contact 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) Public Affairs Office at usarmy.campbell.101-abn-div.mbx.101pao@army.mil.

