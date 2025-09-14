APSU Women’s Golf Competes at The Velvet Hosted by Murray State, September 15th-16th

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s golf team looks to defend its title at the Velvet hosted by Murray State, September 15th-16th, at the Country Club of Paducah.

Austin Peay State University won the tournament last year by 21 strokes with a 897 total. Jillian Breedlove finished runner-up with a 220 with a low score of two-under 70.

Austin Peay State University is joined by fellow Atlantic Sun Conference member West Georgia, Alabama State, North Carolina-Asheville, Loyola-Chicago, Southern Indiana, Alabama-Birmingham, Murray State, Southern Illinois, Cumberlands, Troy, Indian River, Tennessee Tech, Tennessee State, Belmont, and Eastern Illinois.

After her strong showing at the Total Athlete Collegiate, Ella Arnzen will tee off first for the Governors. The freshman finished in fifth place after a final round bogey-free 69, which moved her from a tie for 17th.

Next on the tee is Jordin Cowing after finishing in a tie for sixth at the Total Athlete Collegiate. The freshman had a low of one under 73 at the Country Club of the North playing as an individual.

Third for the Governors is Jillian Breedlove. Breedlove finished in 15th place last week, with a low round of two-over 74 in the first round. Next will be Abby Hirtzel, who finished in a tie for 30th place with Katie Roberts, who is playing the fifth spot. Hirtzel had a tournament low of five-over 77, as Roberts had a low of two-over 74.

Abby Jimenez will play as an individual.

Each round will be a shotgun start, starting at 8:30am on Monday and Tuesday. Live scoring will be available on Scoreboard.

