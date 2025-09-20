73.4 F
Sports

Austin Peay State University Volleyball Falls to Western Kentucky in Straight Sets at Diddle Arena

News Staff
Austin Peay State University Volleyball Falls 3-0 to Western Kentucky in Alyssa Cavanaugh Classic Finale. (Robert Smith, APSU Sports Information)
APSU Women's VolleyballBowling Green, KY – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) volleyball team dropped a 3-0 match to Western Kentucky to close out the Alyssa Cavanaugh Classic, Saturday, at E. A. Diddle Arena. 

Reagan Anderson was named to the All-Tournament team for her performance in the two matches, totaling 29 digs. 

Austin Peay (1-10) took a 12-10 lead from Western Kentucky errors, but the Hilltoppers fought back to take a six-point lead at 22-16. The Governors got as close as four at 22-18 with an ace by Lauren Wallace, but WKU ended the first set on a 3-0 run to take the 25-18 win. 

Western Kentucky took a 12-6 lead to open the second set, forcing a Governors timeout. A kill from Taylor Sass and an ace by Brooklynn Merrell got the APSU Govs as close as six at 12-8, but the Hilltoppers would continue to extend their early lead to take the second set, 25-14. 

A kill by Sianna Dykes and an ace by Wallace gave the Govs a 5-4 lead, but Western Kentucky tied the third set at 6. The Hilltoppers continued to lead and took the third set, 25-13.

Match Points

Sianna Dykes had six kills; Lauren Wallace and Dayan Malave had five.

Sarah Butler had eight assists, Gianna Tagoa’i had six.

Reagan Anderson had 13 digs. 

Wallace and Malave had two total blocks. 

Follow the APSU Govs

For news and updates on coach Amstutz’s inaugural season, follow the Austin Peay State  University volleyball team on X and Instagram (@GovsVolleyball) or check back in at LetsGoPeay.com.

Next Up For APSU Volleyball

After their stay in Bowling Green, Kentucky, the Austin Peay State University volleyball team faces Tennessee State in a midweek matchup, September 23rd, in Nashville, before opening up Atlantic Sun Conference play at North Alabama, September 26th. 

