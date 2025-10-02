Clarksville Living Magazine Honored with Best Publication Nomination at Best of Clarksville 2025

Clarksville, TN – One of Clarksville’s most beloved community traditions is back! The 29th Annual Best of Clarksville event will take place on Thursday, October 2nd, 2025, from 5:00pm to 8:00pm at Governors Square Mall.

We, at Clarksville Living Magazine are deeply honored and proud to be nominated for a “Best of Clarksville” award in the category of “Best Publication”. This nomination is more than just recognition—it is a reflection of the hard work, dedication, and passion that our entire team pours into what we do every day. To be considered among so many outstanding local businesses and organizations is truly humbling, and it reminds us how fortunate we are to be part of such a vibrant and supportive community.

This acknowledgment means so much because it comes from the very people we strive to serve—our neighbors, customers, and friends who always inspire us to do our best. Every milestone we’ve achieved is thanks to your continued trust and encouragement. While we are thrilled to be nominated, we are even more grateful for the journey that brought us here. Thank you for believing in us and making this moment possible!

The Clarksville-Montgomery County Kiwanis Club hosts this event each year, and always delivers a family-friendly evening of food, fun, entertainment, and the chance to celebrate local businesses while supporting area nonprofits.

Attendees get to try a variety of food and drinks from Clarksville’s favorite restaurants and vendors. As they cruise from booth to booth, enjoying all the activities, they can register for a number of giveaways. The atmosphere is electric as the community comes together, learns about local businesses and their products, and supports a great cause.

Tickets are still on sale. They can be purchased online, at the gate, or at Natalie’s Dance Studio, Plato’s Closet, or Action Air. Advance tickets are just $10.00, while tickets at the gate are $15.00. Children 12 and under are free. You must buy a ticket to vote for your favorite local businesses. Voting is done in person during the event.

This year’s nonprofit recipients include 3 Friend’s Animal Rescue, Nurture House, Judy’s Hope, and Legend’s Hero’s, all of which will benefit directly from event proceeds. Since its founding, Best of Clarksville has been “Made for Local to Support Local,” ensuring that every dollar raised goes right back into the community.

Event Details:

Location: Governors Square Mall, Clarksville, TN

Date: Thursday, October 2nd, 2025

Time: 5:00pm – 8:00pm

Tickets: $10.00 in advance | $15.00 at the gate | Free for children 12 & under

With community spirit, great food, family fun, and a mission to give back, the 2025 Best of Clarksville promises to be an unforgettable evening celebrating the very best of what Clarksville has to offer.

Be sure to stop by our table and sign up for our giveaways. We have gift cards from Tandoor Indian Bistro, Tropical Smoothie, and more! And, don’t forget to vote for Clarksville Living Magazine. See you there!