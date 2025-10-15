APSU Men’s and Women’s Basketball Reveal Home Tipoff Times for 2025 Season

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s and women’s basketball teams announced their home tipoff times for their third seasons on Gary Matthews Court at F&M Bank Arena, Wednesday.

The men’s basketball team unofficially begins the season with a 7:00pm, October 28th exhibition against Middle Tennessee. Following the contest against the Blue Raiders, both teams officially open their season with the first of four doubleheaders at F&M Bank Arena in 2025-26. The women host Sewanee at 5:00pm, with the men’s contest against Bryan at 7:30pm.

Head women’s basketball coach Brittany Young and her team’s contest against Sewanee marks the first of three-straight home games to open the season, as they host SEC foe Vanderbilt for a 6:00pm, November 12th tipoff. The Govs’ clash with the Commadores marks the first time a Power Four opponent has played at F&M Bank Arena and is the first time either team has hosted a power conference opponent since the women’s basketball team played California during the 2015-16 nonconference slate in the Winfield Dunn Center. Young and her team then close their home stretch four days later with a 1:00pm, November 16th game against Indiana State.

Following five-straight games on the road, which take head men’s basketball coach Corey Gipson and his team to five states across the western and eastern parts of the United States, the Governors return to Clarksville for a 7:00pm, November 25th game against Northern Illinois.

The women’s basketball team then hosts Murray State in a 12:00pm, December 6th game, followed by the men’s 7:00pm, December 12th game against in-state foe, East Tennessee State. Both teams then conclude their non-conference slate on December 28th, with the women hosting Berry at 2:00pm, followed by the men’s contest against Fisk at 4:30pm.

Both programs host nine Atlantic Sun Conference contests following the turn of the calendar, with all weekday, non-doubleheader women’s games tipping off at 6:00pm and all non-doubleheader weekend contests at 2:00pm. The men’s basketball team will tipoff at 7:00pm for weekday games, and 4:00pm on weekends.

The teams’ first doubleheader of the conference slate comes on Valentine’s Day, with the women’s program hosting West Georgia at 2:00pm, and the men’s team facing Bellarmine afterwards.

The final home game of the regular season also is a doubleheader, with the women’s program hosting Eastern Kentucky for a 5:00pm, February 25th tipoff, and the men to follow with their game against Central Arkansas at 7:30pm.

Austin Peay State University men’s and women’s basketball tickets are available through Ticketmaster. Fans can also call the APSU ticket office at 931.221.PEAY (7329) for more information.