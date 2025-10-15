65.9 F
Austin Peay State University Women’s Tennis Set to Compete at ITA Ohio Valley Regionals in Knoxville

News Staff
By News Staff
Austin Peay State University Women’s Tennis Prepares for ITA Regional Action in Tennessee. (APSU Sports Information)
Austin Peay State University Women's Tennis Prepares for ITA Regional Action in Tennessee. (APSU Sports Information)

APSU Women's TennisClarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s tennis team travels to the Intercollegiate Tennis Association Ohio Valley Regional Tournament, October 16th-20th, 2025, in Knoxville, Tennessee. 

On Thursday players will compete in the qualifying singles rounds of 64 and 32. Elena Theil will face Betra Miret (Louisville) at 9:00am. Luca Bohlen will compete against Magdalena ??Swierczynska (Indiana) at 10:15am. Pauline Bruns will face Mia Jones (Belmont) at 11:00am. Katie Oliver will compete against Ida Clement (Purdue) at 11:00am. 

The Govs most recently attended the Georgia Southern Fall Shootout, where they earned five wins across two days of tournament play.

Follow the APSU Govs

For news and updates ahead of the Governors’ season, follow the Austin Peay State University women’s tennis team on Twitter (@GovsWTN) and Instagram (@GovsTennis). 

Next Up For APSU Women’s Tennis

The Austin Peay State University women’s tennis team heads to the ASUN Women’s Tennis Championship, October 24th-26th, in Jacksonville, FL.

Clarksville Obituary: Patricia Ann Clement
Clarksville Ranked Cheapest City for Gas in Tennessee
