Austin Peay State University Women’s Tennis Set to Compete at ITA Ohio Valley Regionals in Knoxville

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s tennis team travels to the Intercollegiate Tennis Association Ohio Valley Regional Tournament, October 16th-20th, 2025, in Knoxville, Tennessee.

On Thursday players will compete in the qualifying singles rounds of 64 and 32. Elena Theil will face Betra Miret (Louisville) at 9:00am. Luca Bohlen will compete against Magdalena ??Swierczynska (Indiana) at 10:15am. Pauline Bruns will face Mia Jones (Belmont) at 11:00am. Katie Oliver will compete against Ida Clement (Purdue) at 11:00am.

The Govs most recently attended the Georgia Southern Fall Shootout, where they earned five wins across two days of tournament play.

Next Up For APSU Women’s Tennis

The Austin Peay State University women’s tennis team heads to the ASUN Women’s Tennis Championship, October 24th-26th, in Jacksonville, FL.