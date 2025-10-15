Clarksville Ranked Cheapest City for Gas in Tennessee

Tennessee Falls to Seventh Least Expensive Market in the Nation

Nashville, TN – Gas prices continued to decline across the state over last week, falling four cents, on average. The Tennessee Gas Price average is now $2.71 which is seven cents less expensive than one month ago and 14 cents less than one year ago.

“Tennesseans are beginning to see cooler weather and even cooler prices at the gas pump,” said Megan Cooper, spokeswoman for AAA – The Auto Club Group. “Lowered gasoline demand and ample gasoline supplies are helping to keep prices at the pump low, which is good news for those traveling for fall break.”

National Gas Prices

As autumn sets in, the national average price for a gallon of regular gasoline has dropped to $3.08, down five cents from last week. According to the Energy Information Administration, demand for gasoline has fallen to a four-month low, contributing to the continued decline in pump prices. With the third quarter of 2025 ending in higher gasoline inventories and the seasonal transition from summer-grade to winter-grade fuel, consumers are likely to see even lower prices at the pump in the coming weeks.

According to new data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), gasoline demand increased from 8.51 million b/d last week to 8.91 million. Total domestic gasoline supply decreased from 220.7 million barrels to 219.1 million. Gasoline production increased last week, averaging 9.8 million barrels per day.

National Oil Market Dynamics

At the close of Wednesday’s formal trading session, WTI rose 82 cents to settle at $62.55 a barrel. The EIA reports crude oil inventories increased by 3.7 million barrels from the previous week. At 420.3 million barrels, U.S. crude oil inventories are about 4% below the five-year average for this time of year.

Tennessee Regional Prices

Most expensive metro markets – Jackson ($2.78), Memphis ($2.75), Nashville ($2.73)

Least expensive metro markets – Clarksville ($2.62), Chattanooga ($2.64), Cleveland ($2.66)

Tennessee Gas Price Averages

(Price per gallon of regular unleaded gasoline)

Monday Sunday Week Ago Month Ago One Year Ago Tennessee $2.710 $2.703 $2.752 $2.784 $2.858 Chattanooga $2.647 $2.619 $2.718 $2.727 $2.849 Knoxville $2.715 $2.720 $2.745 $2.791 $2.766 Memphis $2.758 $2.751 $2.782 $2.812 $2.851 Nashville $2.738 $2.720 $2.798 $2.817 $2.935 Click here to view current gasoline price averages

Gas Price Survey Methodology AAA updates fuel price averages daily at www.GasPrices.AAA.com. Every day up to 130,000 stations are surveyed based on credit card swipes and direct feeds in cooperation with the Oil Price Information Service (OPIS) and Wright Express for unmatched statistical reliability. All average retail prices in this report are for a gallon of regular, unleaded gasoline.