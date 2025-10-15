61.2 F
Clarksville
Friday, October 17, 2025
HomeNewsClarksville Ranked Cheapest City for Gas in Tennessee
News

Clarksville Ranked Cheapest City for Gas in Tennessee

Tennessee Gas Prices Drop Four Cents, Now Averaging $2.71 Statewide

News Staff
By News Staff
Gas Pump. (AAA)

Tennessee Falls to Seventh Least Expensive Market in the Nation

AAANashville, TN – Gas prices continued to decline across the state over last week, falling four cents, on average. The Tennessee Gas Price average is now $2.71 which is seven cents less expensive than one month ago and 14 cents less than one year ago.  

“Tennesseans are beginning to see cooler weather and even cooler prices at the gas pump,” said Megan Cooper, spokeswoman for AAA – The Auto Club Group. “Lowered gasoline demand and ample gasoline supplies are helping to keep prices at the pump low, which is good news for those traveling for fall break.” 

National Gas Prices

As autumn sets in, the national average price for a gallon of regular gasoline has dropped to $3.08, down five cents from last week. According to the Energy Information Administration, demand for gasoline has fallen to a four-month low, contributing to the continued decline in pump prices. With the third quarter of 2025 ending in higher gasoline inventories and the seasonal transition from summer-grade to winter-grade fuel, consumers are likely to see even lower prices at the pump in the coming weeks.

According to new data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), gasoline demand increased from 8.51 million b/d last week to 8.91 million. Total domestic gasoline supply decreased from 220.7 million barrels to 219.1 million. Gasoline production increased last week, averaging 9.8 million barrels per day.

National Oil Market Dynamics

At the close of Wednesday’s formal trading session, WTI rose 82 cents to settle at $62.55 a barrel. The EIA reports crude oil inventories increased by 3.7 million barrels from the previous week. At 420.3 million barrels, U.S. crude oil inventories are about 4% below the five-year average for this time of year.

Tennessee Regional Prices 

  • Most expensive metro markets – Jackson ($2.78), Memphis ($2.75), Nashville ($2.73)
  • Least expensive metro markets – Clarksville ($2.62), Chattanooga ($2.64), Cleveland ($2.66) 

Tennessee Gas Price Averages

(Price per gallon of regular unleaded gasoline) 

vcsPRAsset_522440_105553_279a6033-181d-4f41-a971-72bcb183d553_0 Monday Sunday Week Ago Month Ago One Year Ago
Tennessee $2.710 $2.703 $2.752 $2.784 $2.858
Chattanooga $2.647 $2.619 $2.718 $2.727 $2.849
Knoxville $2.715 $2.720 $2.745 $2.791 $2.766
Memphis $2.758 $2.751 $2.782 $2.812 $2.851
Nashville $2.738 $2.720 $2.798 $2.817 $2.935
Click here to view current gasoline price averages

 

Gas Price Survey Methodology

AAA updates fuel price averages daily at www.GasPrices.AAA.com. Every day up to 130,000 stations are surveyed based on credit card swipes and direct feeds in cooperation with the Oil Price Information Service (OPIS) and Wright Express for unmatched statistical reliability. All average retail prices in this report are for a gallon of regular, unleaded gasoline.

About AAA – The Auto Club Group

 
The Auto Club Group (ACG) is the second-largest AAA club in North America, with more than 13 million members across 14 U.S. states and two U.S. territories. ACG and its affiliates provide members with roadside assistance, insurance products, financial services, travel offerings, and more.
 
ACG belongs to the national AAA federation with more than 65 million members in the United States and Canada. AAA’s mission is to protect and advance freedom of mobility and improve traffic safety.
 
For more information, get the AAA Mobile app, visit AAA.com, and follow us on social media.
Previous article
Austin Peay State University Women’s Tennis Set to Compete at ITA Ohio Valley Regionals in Knoxville
Next article
Clarksville Obituary: Wilfredo Rivera Marrero
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORIES

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2025 Clarksville Online

Clarksville Online - Clarksville News, Sports, Events and Information