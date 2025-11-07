City of Clarksville Urges Hunters to Join “Hunters for the Hungry” Program This Deer Season

Clarksville, TN – The City of Clarksville is encouraging local hunters to make a difference this deer season, by participating in Tennessee Wildlife Federation’s Hunters for the Hungry program — a long-standing initiative that helps feed families in need while promoting responsible stewardship of Tennessee’s wildlife resources.

Even before recent federal cuts to food assistance programs, Clarksville food pantries and hot meal providers like Clarksville’s Loaves and Fishes struggled to provide fresh protein to families in need.

Now, with the federal government shutdown reducing access to SNAP and other vital food distribution agencies, that need has grown significantly.

“Our working families are feeling the strain,” said Clarksville Mayor Joe Pitts. “We’re asking our local sportsmen to once again step up for Clarksville. Each deer donated can feed dozens of neighbors, and together, we can make sure no family goes without healthy, high-quality protein this winter.”

Through the Hunters for the Hungry program, hunters can donate their harvest at no cost. Here’s how it works:

Hunters take their field-dressed deer to a participating processor.

The venison is processed, packaged, and distributed to local hunger relief organizations right here in Montgomery County.

Each whole deer donation provides 168 servings of lean, healthy meat for food banks and soup kitchens.

During the 2024–2025 deer season, Tennessee hunters donated 163,287 pounds of venison through the program — translating to more than 653,000 servings of protein for Tennesseans in need.

In Clarksville, donations have helped supply meals through Loaves and Fishes and Austin Peay State University’s Student Food Pantry, among others.

Participating Processors in Montgomery County are:

Montgomery County Meat Locker

1000 Ross Lane, Clarksville, TN

931.320.3462

Hunters Harvest

435 Dover Road, Clarksville, TN 37042

931.552.8087

“Clarksville’s hunters like myself have always had big hearts and a deep respect for the land,” added Michelle Austin, Director of the City of Clarksville’s Neighborhood and Community Services Department. “When we donate through this program, we’re doing more than harvesting responsibly; we’re helping feed our community. Together, we can fill more freezers and more plates across our city.”

For more information about Hunters for the Hungry, including participating processors, donation guidelines, and ways to support the program financially, visit www.tnwf.org/hungry.