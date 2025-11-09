Austin Peay State University Hosts College Art + Design Day for Aspiring Young Artists on November 22nd

Clarksville, TN – High school students interested in pursuing careers in the visual arts are invited to attend College Art + Design Day at Austin Peay State University (APSU) from 9:00am – 4:00pm on Saturday, November 22nd, 2025.

The free, daylong event offers hands-on workshops, campus tours, and an inside look at Austin Peay State University’s art, graphic design, and animation programs. Interested students and educators can register here.

“We are thrilled to provide this opportunity for students to get a firsthand look at what it’s like to be part of our creative community,” said McLean Fahnestock, professor and chair of the APSU Department of Art + Design. “College Art + Design Day is the perfect way for students to explore, learn, and have fun while envisioning their future as a student in our programs.”

Attendees will participate in interactive workshops, tour the department’s state-of-the-art facilities, and receive portfolio reviews from faculty. The day also includes presentations from the dean, department chair, and representatives from admissions, the Community School of the Arts, and the APSU Center of Excellence for the Creative Arts. Lunch will be provided for all registered students.

For more information, please get in touch with Gena Shire Sgarlata, academic assistant to the chair, at 931.221.7333 or art@apsu.edu.

About Austin Peay State University’s Department of Art + Design

Founded in 1927 as one of the original programs at Austin Peay State University, the Department of Art + Design offers degrees in studio art, art history, art education, graphic design, and animation and visual effects. The department is housed in the College of Arts and Letters and is supported by 19 full-time faculty and 14 part-time faculty who teach approximately 380 students.