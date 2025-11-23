Tennessee Invites Visitors to Experience Classic Christmas Charm Across Its Holiday Towns

Nashville, TN – Tennessee celebrates all that is merry and bright this holiday season with charming holiday towns and a wish list full of Hallmark holiday memories waiting to be made.

From twinkling lights illuminating the night sky and old-fashioned Christmas parades to seasonal sweet treats around every corner, there’s no better way to celebrate the magic of the season.

West Tennessee

Christmas spirit sparkles along the Tennessee River in Savannah during the annual Christmas on Main celebration. This storybook town lights up with plenty of photo-worthy moments, including a Christmas tree lighting and horse-drawn carriage rides past historic downtown storefronts decked in twinkling lights. Visitors can stroll through Savannah’s quaint shops, enjoy seasonal treats, and experience a true small-town Christmas wrapped in Southern charm.

Memphis turns a ‘Blue Christmas’ into one of dazzling lights, soulful sounds, and holiday cheer with festive events throughout the city. Christmas at Graceland invites guests to explore how Elvis celebrated one of his favorite times of the year. The historic home glows with dazzling lights, festive decorations, and seasonal tours that showcase the King’s timeless holiday traditions.

On Friday, November 28th, The Peabody Tree Lighting ushers in the warmth of the season in grand fashion. The “South’s Grand Hotel” warms hearts and hands with hot chocolate, gingerbread spice, and an ambiance filled with live jazz and Christmas carols. Opera Memphis’ Holiday Carolers join Saint Nick and Mrs. Claus for a joyful countdown to the tree lighting ceremony.

Experience the magic and beauty of Christmas in Collierville during the holiday season with festive events and a quarter-million holiday lights in the historic district from Thanksgiving to the New Year. Each year, the Town of Collierville goes all out to create a magical holiday season including a Christmas Tree Lighting, Christmas Parade, Santa visits in the Gazebo, horse drawn carriage rides on select nights and a Holiday Photo Stroll.

Middle Tennessee

Step back in time in Granville, known as “Tennessee’s Mayberry Town,” brimming with history and nostalgia this holiday season. “It’s a Storybook Christmas in Granville,” as the town offers small-town charm and a full slate of festivities throughout its Season of Wonder, including a Christmas Open House, Vintage Toy Show, Gingerbread Man scavenger hunt, “Sweet and Sassy” Luncheon and Fashion Show, The Mayberry Christmas Plays, Breakfast with Santa, Festival of Trees, and Christmas Parade.

In McMinnville, Yuletide travelers will discover a winter wonderland. The season kicks off November 29th as the community comes together to Flip the Switch, illuminating downtown in dazzling lights and launching a calendar full of festive celebrations. Shoppers can support local businesses during Small Business Saturday, experience Christmas in the Park on December 2, and the town’s merry Christmas Parade on December 6. Family-fun abounds from ice skating beneath the glow of holiday lights to special events such as the Dailey & Vincent Christmas Tour and Hark in the Park.

In Tullahoma, the 69th Annual Tullahoma Christmas Parade kicks off December 5th, celebrating this year’s theme: “There’s Snow Place Like Home.” The community comes together to deck the halls with live local entertainment, festive marching bands, beautifully decorated storefronts, and of course—a special visit from Santa Claus himself.

In Pulaski, the Mingle Jingle and Tree Lighting on December 4th, brings holiday spirit and historic charm to life. Guests can enjoy hot chocolate, sweet treats, and an illuminating Christmas tree lighting surrounded by local shops, Skating on the Square and the joyful sounds of Christmas carolers filling the air.

The spirit of the season shines bright in Linden as a beloved Christmas tradition returns for the Little Linden Christmas Festival, taking place on December 6th. The town will be decked in holiday splendor, welcoming visitors to enjoy local shopping, sweet seasonal treats, Christmas music, and family fun around every corner. The Commodore Hotel invites guests to its Annual Christmas Tea, brimming with warmth, festive flavors, and cozy holiday ambiance. That evening, the town’s Tree Lighting Ceremony and community Christmas parade marks the official start of the holiday season.

Holiday lovers will be transported back in time during Dickens of a Christmas in Franklin. During December 13th to 14th, downtown Franklin transforms into a magical Victorian village, complete with costumed characters like Ebenezer Scrooge, Tiny Tim, and Fagin straight from Charles Dickens’ novels. This 40th anniversary celebration features live music, artisan booths, a beer garden, whiskey lounge, craft vendors, holiday treats, a KidZone, and portraits with Father and Mother Christmas.

Holiday shoppers can discover one-of-a-kind gifts and craftsmanship at MADE SOUTH’s Holiday Market at The Factory in Franklin, November 21st–22nd. Nationally recognized by Food & Wine Magazine as the “Best Holiday Market in Tennessee,” the event features more than 60 talented makers offering hand-crafted jewelry, gourmet treats, art, home décor, and more. This ticketed event includes live entertainment, seasonal treats, and a joyful, spirited atmosphere that ushers in the season of giving.

East Tennessee

Johnson City’s Candy Land Christmas transforms downtown into a dazzling holiday wonderland, starting with the Grand Christmas Tree Lighting on November 29 beneath the iconic Johnson City Landmark Sign. Visitors can wander through more than one million twinkling lights and 180 decorated trees in Gumdrop Forest (Founders Park). Add local shops and restaurants serving cozy seasonal flavors, and the beloved Christmas Parade, and you have all the warmth and wonder that make Candyland Christmas one of Tennessee’s sweetest holiday traditions.

Statewide

Tradition shines brightly in Gatlinburg as the city celebrates the 50th Annual Fantasy of Lights Christmas Parade on December 5th. This award-winning event draws visitors from across the nation with a spectacular display of illuminated floats, festive marching bands, larger-than-life balloons, and over one million LED twinkle lights as part of Gatlinburg’s Winter Magic Celebration. The parade will once again be televised to more than 100 million households on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.In the Smokies, Enchanted Christmas at Anakeesta returns November 14th–January 4th, transforming the mountaintop adventure park into a sparkling winter wonderland. The park shines aglow with millions of twinkling lights, a hot cocoa crawl, Breakfast with Santa, and seasonal entertainment including Toyland Tales, The Anakeesta Carolers, and Country Christmas Jubilee.

For those looking to sip and savor the season statewide, the Tennessee Whiskey Trail offers Carols and Barrels, a festive trail filled with holiday cheer. Featuring themed pop-up bars at local distilleries and businesses, Carols and Barrels begins November 20 and keeps spirits bright through January 4th.

In Tennessee, winter feels warmer, the lights shine brighter and every moment feels a little sweeter during the holiday season. From small-town celebrations to dazzling displays across the state, your perfect holiday getaway begins at TNVacation.com.

