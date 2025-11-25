17 Tennessee Vols Basketball Prepares to Battle #3 Houston at Players Era Tournament

#17 Tennessee (6-0) vs. #3/2 (6-0) Houston

Tuesday, November 25th, 2025 | 5:00pm CT /6:00pm ET

Las Vegas, NV | MGM Grand Garden Arena | TV: TNT

Las Vegas, NV – The No. 17/16 Tennessee men’s basketball team (6-0) is set to continue the 2025-26 slate at MGM Grand Garden Arena on Tuesday as they face the Houston Cougars in their second contest of the Players Era Tournament in Las Vegas, NV.

Fans can watch Tuesday’s game on TNT and stream on HBO Max. Brandon Gaudin (play-by-play), Robbie Hummel (color) and Nabil Karim (reporter) will have the call.

Fans state-wide can tune in to their local Vol Network radio affiliate to hear John Wilkerson and Steve Hamer depict the action.

The Matchup

The sides played twice in 1970-71, plus once each in 1971-72, 1994-95, and 1995-96. They then met in the 2025 Elite Eight in Indianapolis.

Both teams’ head coaches are from North Carolina. Rick Barnes (Hickory) and Kelvin Sampson (Pembroke) grew up 165 miles apart. They were also separated by just 15-plus months in age.

Barnes (Texas) and Sampson (Oklahoma) squared off 20 times while both were in the Big 12 from 1998-99 to 2005-06. The Longhorns went 8-12, but were 6-3 in the last nine meetings.

Tennessee is 32-32 against the current Big 12 members. Barnes is 168-100 versus such opponents, including 10-9 with the UT Vols.

Houston (110) and Tennessee (84) own the two longest active AP top-25 streaks in the country.

Coming off a 35-5 (19-1) campaign that included sweeping the Big 12 titles and reaching the NCAA Tournament final, Houston placed first in the Big 12 preseason poll.

Redshirt senior guard Emanuel Sharp is the Cougars’ leading scorer at 17.7 ppg.

News and Notes

Tennessee is 22-11 against AP top 15 foes since 12/22/21, including 7-6 versus the top five.

It’s 22 AP top-15 wins over the last five seasons (2021-26) lead DI.

UT has won each of its six games this season by 19-plus points, including each of the last five by at least 25.

The Volunteers are 16-13 all-time in the Pacific Time Zone (15-12 in December, 1-0 in November, 0-1 in March). Their only previous outing in the last 15 seasons (2010-25) was an 86-79 setback versus Gonzaga in Seattle on 12/19/15.

UT’s only prior trips to Nevada— all in Las Vegas—came in December 1977 (0-2) and Dec. 1982 (1-1).

In Rick Barnes‘ tenure, UT is 13-10 in nine multi-team events (MTE’s). That includes 6-9 record in America (4-5 in continental U.S.) and a 7-1 ledger in the Bahamas.

Tennessee won two of its last three MTE trips, claiming the Battle 4 Atlantis in 2022 and the Baha Mar Championship in 2025.

With 842 wins, Rick Barnes leads active DI coaches and ranks ninth all-time (min. 10 years in DI).

