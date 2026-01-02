Clarksville Gas and Water Department plans Highway 76 Water Outage for Water Main Maintenance

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) has planned water main maintenance work on Monday, January 5th, 2026, at 4:00pm, and will turn off water service on the following streets and roads.

The roads affected are Highway 76 (Old Farmers Road to Memorial Drive Extenstion) and Beach Oil Gas Station.

Low water pressure is possible in the vicinity during the work.

The water main maintenance is anticipated to be finished and water service restored by approximately 3:00am on Tuesday, January 6th.