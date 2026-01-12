24 Tennessee Vols Basketball Hosts Texas A&M at Food City Center, Tuesday

#24 Tennessee (11-5 | 1-2 SEC) vs. Texas (13-3 | 3-0 SEC)

Tuesday, January 13th, 206 | 6:00pm CT / 7:00pm ET

Knoxville, TN | Food City Center | TV: SEC Network

Knoxville, TN – The No. 24/RV Tennessee men’s basketball team (11-5, 1-2) is set to continue the 2025-26 slate Tuesday, as they host the Texas A&M Aggies (13-3, 3-0) at Food City Center. Tip-off is set for 6:00pm CT (7:00pm ET).

Fans can watch Saturday’s game on SEC Network and stream on the ESPN App. Richard Cross (play-by-play) and Daymeon Fishback (color) will have the call.

Fans state-wide can tune in to their local Vol Network radio affiliate to hear Voice of the Vols Mike Keith and analyst John Wilkerson depict the action.

The Matchup

Tennessee is 8-3 in the last 11 series matchups, after dropping each of the prior four.

The Volunteers are 10-7 against the Aggies since they joined the SEC. That includes a 9-7 mark in league play and a 65-50 win in the SEC Tournament final on 3/13/22.

The last time Tennessee hosted Texas A&M, on 2/24/24, it claimed the largest margin of victory, either way, in series history with a 35-point decision, 86-51.

Rick Barnes‘ 44 matchups with Texas A&M are his most versus any foe. His 33 wins over the Aggies are tied for his most, matching his number against Texas Tech.

Texas A&M assistant coach Frank Haith worked as an assistant for Rick Barnes at Texas from 2001- 04, a stretch that included a trip to the 2003 Final Four.

Following a 23-11 (11-7) year that included a trip to the NCAA Tournament Round of 32, Texas A&M came in at No. 13 in the SEC preseason poll.

Rubén Dominguez, a sophomore guard, leads the Aggies in scoring at 13.7 ppg.

News and Notes

Texas A&M is one of 14 schools Rick Barnes has defeated with three different teams. The others are Appalachian State, Mercer, Miami (four), Missouri, North Carolina, UNC Asheville (four), NC State, Seton Hall, South Carolina, Wake Forest, West Virginia, Western Carolina and Wofford.

With 847 wins, Rick Barnes co-leads active DI coaches and is co-ninth all-time (min. 10 years in DI).

Felix Okpara’s next start will be the 100th of his career, including his 61st in a row (since 3/10/24) and 55th as a Volunteer.

After scoring in double figures once in Tennessee’s first 14 games, DeWayne Brown II has done so in each of the last two outings. He totaled 20 points on 76.9 percent (10-of-13) shooting last week.

In the last six games, Amari Evans is averaging 8.3 ppg, 3.2 rpg and 2.0 spg in 16.3 mpg, while shooting 74.1 percent (20-of27) from the floor. In UT’s first 10 contests, two of which he did not play in, Evans totaled five points and three steals in 6.3 mpg, shooting 10.0 percent (1-of-10).

Tennessee is 9-0 this season when scoring more points off turnovers and 2-5 when its opponent leads in that category.

The Volunteers are looking to start (at least) 2-0 in SEC home games for the fifth straight year.

Through three SEC games, UT is shooting 39.5 percent (17-of-43) from 3-point range. No other team in the league is above even 37.0 percent thus far.

Ja’Kobi Gillespie owns a 42.9 percent (9- of-21) ledger in conference action.

Tennessee, Alabama and Houston are the only schools to make the last three Sweet 16s. Tennessee, Alabama and Duke are the only three in the last two Elite Eights.

UT finished a program-best fifth in the AP Poll, Coaches Poll and KenPom in 2023-24 and 2024-25.

The Volunteers’ 212 wins the last nine years (2017-26) rank co-seventh in DI, alongside Auburn (212) and Liberty (212). Only Houston (258), Gonzaga (256), Duke (235), Kansas (223), Purdue (221) and Saint Mary’s (216) own more. Arizona (210) rounds out the top 10.

Beasts On The Boards

Tennessee is second in the nation, per KenPom, with a 43.4 offensive rebounding percentage. That is just 0.2 behind top-ranked Florida (43.6) and 2.3 above third-place Arizona (41.1).

The Volunteers have logged double-digit offensive rebounds in 15 of 16 games, with 13-plus in 11, 15-plus in nine, 18-plus in four, and 20-plus thrice. Their top tally is 23.

UT is sixth in Division I in rebounding margin (11.7) and No. 20 in total rebounds per game (41.88).

The Vols have grabbed at least 35 total boards in 13 of 16 contests, with 43-plus in eight, 47-plus in six and 50-plus in four. Their highest mark is 54.

Jaylen Carey (four times), J.P. Estrella (three), Nate Ament (one), DeWayne Brown II (one) and Felix Okpara (one) have all amassed 10 total rebounds in a game this season. According to KenPom, Jaylen Carey ranks fifth in the country with his 18.7 offensive rebounding percentage.

In his second start, versus Gardner-Webb (12/21/25), DeWayne Brown II had 14 rebounds. He tied Grant Williams (3/1/17), Jarnell Stokes (3/3/12) and Brian Williams (12/15/07) for the most by a UT freshman in the last 20 seasons (2006-26). He also tied the fifth-highest total by any Vol in the Rick Barnes era.

Sensational At The Stripe

Ja’Kobi Gillespie made 35 consecutive free throws this year, the fifth-longest single-season streak in program history.

Amari Awesome At Arkansas

The streak started with Gillespie’s last attempt against Rutgers in Las Vegas on 11/24/25 and ended with his second-to-last shot (fourth make of the day) at Florida on 1/10/26.In between those two games, Gillespie went 30-of30, including 9-of-9 versus Houston in Las Vegas on 11/25/25 and 10-of-10 against Louisville on 12/16/25.The only longer single-season streaks in UT history are 39 by Michael Brooks (1984-85), 39 by Danny Schultz (1962-63), 38 by Chris Lofton (2005-06), and 38 by Allan Houston (1990-91).

Amari Evans scored a career-high 16 points at No. 18 Arkansas (1/3/26) in his first SEC contest. He shot a perfect 7-of-7 from the field and led the Volunteers in scoring for the first time.

Evans became the 16th Division I freshman in the last 20 seasons (2006-26) to make seven-plus field goals without a miss on the road against a Power Five foe, including the first since Creighton’s Frederick King on on 12/16/22 at Marquette. The lone other SEC player to do so in that stretch is Andrew Nembhard on 2/16/19 at Alabama.

Over the last three seasons (2023-26), the only other SEC freshman to go at least 7-of-7 from the field in any game is Justin Edwards, who did so on 2/24/25 against Alabama. Evans, Nembhard and Edwards are three of the only seven SEC freshmen in the last 20 seasons (2006-26) to achieve the feat in conference play.

Evans’ seven made field goals also set a career high, surpassing the five hit in the prior game against South Carolina State (12/30/25). He went 5-of-6 in that contest, making 11 straight shots across the two outings. Before scoring 30 points on 12-of-13 shooting in those two games, Evans had 18 total points on 7-of-19 shooting on the season.