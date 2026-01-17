Austin Peay State University Women’s Basketball Loses Close Battle to Lipscomb at Home

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s basketball team fell 51-45 to Lipscomb, Saturday, at F&M Bank Arena.

Anovia Sheals got Austin Peay (11-5, 3-3 ASUN) on the board first with a layup from a Lipscomb turnover less than a minute into the opening frame. Lipscomb went scoreless until a three-pointer by Olivia Vinson at 6:41 gave them a 3-2 lead.

Austin Peay State University’s scoring drought from 9:17 until 2:46 allowed the Bisons to extend their lead to 9-2 as they ended the first quarter with a three-pointer by McKayla Miller to lead 12-4.

A jumper by Hannah Richardson extended the Bisons’ lead to 10 to begin the second quarter. Ines Gnahore and Mya Williams narrowed the gap to 18-14 with back-to-back three pointers with six minutes until the break. Free throws and a layup by Molly Heard got the Bisons back up at 23-14 as a free throw by Jim’Miyah Branton got the APSU Govs within five at 23-18 with two and a half minutes remaining.

The Bisons held the Governors scoreless until 7:31 in the third quarter, until a jumper by JaNiah Newell made the score 29-20. A three-pointer by Jade Rucker, followed by one from Newell for the APSU Govs, put them within six with 4:48 to go. Back-to-back layups by Taylor Bowen extended the Bisons’ lead back to 10 at 36-26, but a three-pointer by Kyra Perkins cut the Govs ‘ lead to 42-29. The Bisons ended the third frame with a 6-0 run to lead 42-29.

The APSU Govs went on a 10-0 run in the fourth quarter to get as close as five at 44-39 from a layup by Sheals with four minutes left. Free throws by the Bisons extended their lead to as many as 10 at 49-39. Free throws by Branton and a layup by Sheals ended the game, giving the Bisons the 51-46 win.

The Difference

Shooting. The Governors shot 26.1 percent, which is a season low.

Inside The Box Score

JaNiah Newell led Austin Peay State University with 12 points, her second game as the leading scorer.

Anovia Sheals led with six rebounds.

Ines Gnahore had nine points, shooting three-for-four from the three-point line.

Kyra Perkins led with four assists and five steals.

The Governors outscored the Bisons 20-17 from turnovers and 18-6 from their bench.

Next Up For The APSU Women’s Basketball

The Austin Peay State University women’s basketball team hits the road Thursday, January 22nd, to take on Florida Gulf Coast. Tip-off is at 6:00pm.