Tennessee Gas Prices Rise Five Cents

Nashville, TN – Gas prices rose five cents to bring the Tennessee Gas Price average to $2.54, which is 10 cents more than one month ago but 22 cents less than one year ago.

National Gas Prices

As winter weather grips much of the nation and fewer drivers hit the road, gasoline demand is predictably lowest this time of the year. The national gas price average is $2.88, six cents higher than last week.

Demand begins to ramp up toward the end of February and early March as the weather starts getting milder, and travelers take Spring Break trips.

National Oil Market Dynamics

At the close of Wednesday’s formal trading session, WTI rose 26 cents to settle at $60.62 a barrel. The EIA reports crude oil inventories increased by 3.6 million barrels from the previous week. At 426.0 million barrels, U.S. crude oil inventories are about 2% below the five-year average for this time of year.

Tennessee Regional Prices

Most expensive metro markets – Nashville ($2.68), Cleveland ($2.65) and Jackson ($2.58)

Least expensive metro markets – Morristown ($2.40), Knoxville ($2.41) and Kingsport-Bristol ($2.43)

Tennessee Gas Price Averages

(Price per gallon of regular unleaded gasoline)

Monday Sunday Week Ago Month Ago One Year Ago Tennessee $2.545 $2.538 $2.490 $2.443 $2.768 Chattanooga $2.558 $2.564 $2.434 $2.320 $2.683 Knoxville $2.419 $2.421 $2.433 $2.418 $2.760 Memphis $2.529 $2.500 $2.462 $2.522 $2.792 Nashville $2.680 $2.670 $2.591 $2.462 $2.791 Click here to view current gasoline price averages

Top Tips for Winter Driving

As roads clear and drivers venture out on the roads, consider the following tips for safe driving: