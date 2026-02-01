Tennessee Gas Prices Rise Five Cents

Nashville, TN – Gas prices rose five cents to bring the Tennessee Gas Price average to $2.54, which is 10 cents more than one month ago but 22 cents less than one year ago.
National Gas Prices
As winter weather grips much of the nation and fewer drivers hit the road, gasoline demand is predictably lowest this time of the year. The national gas price average is $2.88, six cents higher than last week.
Demand begins to ramp up toward the end of February and early March as the weather starts getting milder, and travelers take Spring Break trips.
National Oil Market Dynamics
At the close of Wednesday’s formal trading session, WTI rose 26 cents to settle at $60.62 a barrel. The EIA reports crude oil inventories increased by 3.6 million barrels from the previous week. At 426.0 million barrels, U.S. crude oil inventories are about 2% below the five-year average for this time of year.
Tennessee Regional Prices
- Most expensive metro markets – Nashville ($2.68), Cleveland ($2.65) and Jackson ($2.58)
- Least expensive metro markets – Morristown ($2.40), Knoxville ($2.41) and Kingsport-Bristol ($2.43)
Tennessee Gas Price Averages
(Price per gallon of regular unleaded gasoline)
|Monday
|Sunday
|Week Ago
|Month Ago
|One Year Ago
|Tennessee
|$2.545
|$2.538
|$2.490
|$2.443
|$2.768
|Chattanooga
|$2.558
|$2.564
|$2.434
|$2.320
|$2.683
|Knoxville
|$2.419
|$2.421
|$2.433
|$2.418
|$2.760
|Memphis
|$2.529
|$2.500
|$2.462
|$2.522
|$2.792
|Nashville
|$2.680
|$2.670
|$2.591
|$2.462
|$2.791
Top Tips for Winter Driving
As roads clear and drivers venture out on the roads, consider the following tips for safe driving:
- Clear snow from your vehicle: Even if you only commute a short distance, clear the snow and ice off your whole vehicle- windshield, roof, hood and trunk. This prevents large chunks of ice from falling onto your windshield and limiting visibility while driving or flying off and hitting cars behind you. Remember to clear all lights from snow- it’s just as important to be seen from the rear as the front.
- Drive at a slow, steady pace: The key to maintaining traction in the snow is accelerating and decelerating slowly, not making sudden directional changes. Just as important is to always leave ample distance between you and the vehicle in front of you. Never use cruise control on any slippery or icy surface.
- Use the right lights for visibility: Low beams are especially useful in bad weather since the light from high beams creates glare for the driver as it reflects off snow, rain and heavy fog and can impair the vision of oncoming drivers. To maximize visibility, use fog lights in tandem with your low beams.