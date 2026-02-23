Austin Peay State University Women’s Tennis Tops Wofford for Sixth Win of the Season

Spartanburg, SC – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s tennis won a 4-3 decision over Wofford, Sunday, at Reeves Tennis Courts.

The Governors dropped the first doubles match, with the Terriers defeating their No. 1 pairing of Luca Bohlen and Yi-Ching Huang, 6-1. Alice Bolton and Clemence Butavand then picked up a 6-4 win in No. 3 doubles to even the match, before Pauline Bruns and Elena Thiel picked up a 6-4 victory on the No. 2 line to secure the doubles point for Austin Peay.

Wofford claimed the first two matches in singles play, knocking off Thiel and Ayden Kujawa in the No. 5 and No. 6 matches. Austin Peay State University then evened the score when Bohlen picked up a two-set victory in the No. 2 pairing. Wofford tallied their final point of the match and took a 3-2 lead overall with a win over Bruns on the No. 4 line.

Austin Peay State University then won the final two matches on the court, with Huang winning over Wofford’s Grace Agster in the No. 1 match and Butavand beating Quinn Bernthal in three sets to clinch the 4-3 decision for the Governors.

The Governors improved to 6-2 this season with the win over Wofford.

Results

Doubles

1. Grace Agster/Ella Suk (WOF) def. Luca Bohlen/Yi-Ching Huang, 6-1

2. Pauline Bruns/Elena Thiel def. Quinn Bernthal/Chloe Elliott (WOF), 6-4

3. Alice Bolton/Clemence Butavand def. Katie Godfree/Marie Henriksen (WOF), 6-4

Singles

1. Yi-Ching Huang def. Grace Agster (WOF), 6-1, 7-6 (7-5)

2. Luca Bohlen def. Katie Godfree (WOF), 6-4, 6-2

3. Clemence Butavand def. Quinn Bernthal (WOF), 7-6 (7-5), 0-6, 6-3

4. Ella Suk (WOF) def. Pauline Bruns, 6-1, 7-5

5. Chloe Elliott (WOF) def. Elena Thiel, 6-0, 6-2

6. Grace Stout (WOF) def. Ayden Kujawa, 6-2, 6-1

Order of finish: Doubles (1,3,2); Singles (5,6,2,4,1,3)

Next Up For APSU Women’s Tennis

The Austin Peay University women’s tennis team is back in action when it plays its first home match of the spring against Middle Tennessee at noon, Thursday, at the Governors Tennis Courts.