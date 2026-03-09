64.6 F
Clarksville
Monday, March 9, 2026
Clarksville Gas and Water Department plans Water Outage, Lane Closure planned for Ashland City Road and surrounding areas for Water Valve Replacement

Lane Closure

Clarksville Gas and Water Department - CGWClarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) has planned a water outage and low water pressure for water valve replacement work on Thursday, March 12th, 2026, at 10:00pm on the following streets and roads.

Low water pressure is possible in the vicinity.

  • Ashland City Road (Chesterfield Circle to Old Ashland City Road)
  • 2401 – 2409 Old Ashland City Road
  • Beacon Drive
  • Layton Road
  • Barkley Drive
  • Branch Road

The westbound lane will be closed on Ashland City Road from Chesterfield Circle and Ashland City Road. Traffic will be shifted into the turning lane to avoid the work zone. Motorists are advised to slow down and be alert to utility workers and their equipment.

The water valve replacement work is anticipated to be finished, water service restored and the lane reopened by approximately 4:00am on Friday, March 13th.

About Clarksville Gas and Water

Clarksville Gas and Water Department South Service CenterClarksville Gas and Water is proud to safely and efficiently deliver natural gas, water, and sewer services to the citizens of Clarksville-Montgomery County by a courteous and professional team of knowledgeable employees.

Natural gas service is also provided to Robertson and Cheatham counties in Tennessee, Christian and Todd counties in Kentucky and to the Fort Campbell, Kentucky military installation.

CGW is also home to the City Engineering Office that provides expert design and support for water and sewer system capital improvement projects.

Clarksville Gas and Water Department’s main office is located at 2215 Madison Street, Clarksville, Tennessee. The phone is 931.645.7400. Hours are 8:00am-4:30pm Monday-Friday.

For an emergency after hours, call 931.645.0116, 4:30pm-8:00am Weekends and Holidays.

For more information about Clarksville Gas and Water, visit their website at www.clarksvillegw.com

