Clarksville Police Department Identifies Motorcyclist Killed in Fort Campbell Boulevard Crash as Darnell White

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department reports that the motorcyclist involved in the crash on Fort Campbell Boulevard at Dover Crossing that occurred on Saturday, March 13th, 2026, has been identified as 28-year-old Darnell White of Oak Grove, Kentucky. Next-of-kin notifications have been completed.

This remains an active and ongoing investigation, and no additional information is available for release at this time.

Anyone with information is urged to contact FACT Investigator Castillo at 931.648.0656, ext. 5150.