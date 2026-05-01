Clarksville Gas and Water Department plans Applegrove Circle, North Whitfield Road Water Outage for Water Valve Replacement

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) has planned a water outage and low water pressure for Monday, May 4th, 2026 at 8:00am on Applegrove Circle, North Whitfield Road from Granny White Road to Applegrove Circle and at 900 Granny White Road for water valve replacement.

The water valve replacement is anticipated to be finished and water service restored by approximately 4:00pm.