APSU Baseball Final Regular Season Game 8-4 to North Alabama

Florence, AL – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) baseball team dropped an 8-4 decision to North Alabama in its final game of the regular season, Saturday, at Mike D. Lane Field in Florence, Alabama.

For the third time in the series, North Alabama found its way on the scoreboard first, as the first run of the game scored on a Tyler LePage single in the bottom of the second.

The Lions put another two runners across the following inning in the bottom of the third, when Petey Craska hit a two-run home run to right field, putting North Alabama up 3-0.

Austin Peay State University responded in the top of the fourth, when the Governors put up three runs to tie the game. Redshirt sophomore Cole Johnson and junior Ty Wisdom found their way aboard to begin the inning before advancing one base on a wild pitch.

With an out in the inning, graduate Trevor Conley drove in the Governors’ first run on a groundout to second base. Redshirt junior Paris Pridgen then drew a bases-loaded walk before him, and Wisdom would score on a double down the right field line from freshman Houston Hebert, tying the game at three.

North Alabama came back in the bottom of the sixth and rallied for four runs, with two of the four coming in on bases-loaded walks.

With North Alabama having a four-run lead in the top of the seventh, Johnson got another run back for the Governors, as he doubled down the right field line with two outs and scored senior Zion Taylor on the play.

The Lions added to their run total in the home half of the eighth, before John Allen Stogner closed out the game for North Alabama with a scoreless ninth inning.

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Next Up For APSU Baseball

The Austin Peay State University baseball team travels to the East Coast to take part in the 2026 Atlantic Sun Conference Baseball Championship, which begins Tuesday, at Melching Field at Conrad Park in DeLand, Florida.