Clarksville Gas and Water Department reports Whitfield Road Water Outage for Water Main Leak Repair

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) has turned off water service to the Cobblestone Apartments, located at 2430 Whitfield Road, for water main leak repair. Low water pressure may also affect the vicinity.

The southbound lane of Whitfield Road is closed from 101st Airborne Division Parkway to Blakemore Drive. Southbound traffic will shift to the center lane during work. Motorists should slow down, be alert to utility workers and equipment, or choose an alternate travel route.

The utility construction crew anticipates finishing the water main leak repair and restoring water service by approximately 3:30pm.