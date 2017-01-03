Clarksville Police reports Shooting on Needmore Road near Elkmont Drive

Clarksville, TN – On Monday, January 2nd, 2017 at about 11:30pm, the Clarksville Police Department says two male Clarksville residents reported a shooting incident on Needmore Road near Elkmont Drive.

They reportedly ‘brake-checked’ another driver who was following their white Toyota Camry too closely. The other driver allegedly then passed them on the left, whereupon two gunshots were fired. Clarksville Police photographed what appeared to be two bullet holes in the Camry.

The driver of the Camry stated he ducked from the gunfire, causing the car to swerve and sideswipe a vehicle in oncoming traffic. A crash report was also taken.

That report revealed the sideswiped vehicle as a 2000 gray Chevrolet Silverado truck. Both vehicles were listed as still drivable, but with over $400.00 dollars in damage.

The suspect vehicle from which the gunshots were allegedly fired was described only as a white car. No description of the suspect is available.

This is an ongoing investigation. If anyone has any information related to this incident, please call Detective Keenan Carlton at 931.648.0656 Ext 5172, or call the CrimeStoppers TIPS Hotline at 931.645.TIPS (8477).

You can also go to the CrimeStoppers website at www.p3tips.com/591

