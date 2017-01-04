Montgomery County Sheriff’s Warrant Wednesday, January 4th, 2017

Clarksville, TN – Warrant Wednesday is being conducted by the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) to help reduce the over 6000 active warrants on file.

Every Wednesday three wanted individuals will be spotlighted on the Sheriff’s Office Facebook page. They will be chosen based on felonies committed, number of warrants on file, or if they are considered dangerous.

This week’s Warrant Wednesday focuses on Danielle Myers and Charles Howard Smith.

Danielle Myers

Danielle Myers, 35, has five warrants on file.

She is wanted car jacking, theft, unlawful drug paraphernalia, simple possession, driving on a revoked license, expired registration, and light law violation.

Myers is 5 feet 5 inches tall, 170 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Charles Howard Smith

Charles Howard Smith, 50, has three warrants on file.

He is wanted for aggravated kidnapping, aggravated burglary, and aggravated robbery.

Smith is 5 feet 9 inches tall, 165 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Visit and like the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Facebook page to receive updates on the county’s most wanted.

If you recognize any of the individuals featured on Warrant Wednesday call Criminal Warrants at 931.648.0611 ext. 13200.

You can also call Crime Stoppers at 931.645.TIPS (8477) or visit www.P3tips.com/591

Crime Stoppers offers up to a $1000.00 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of persons involved in a crime. All callers remain anonymous.

