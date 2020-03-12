Clarksville-Montgomery County School System releases Coronavirus Update

Montgomery County, TN – Over the past few weeks, a Communicable Disease Team (CDT) comprised of leaders from the Clarksville-Montgomery County School System (CMCSS) and the Montgomery County Health Department have been meeting regularly to review the latest guidance from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), monitor the health and attendance of CMCSS students and employees, and make recommendations to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 (Cornoavirus) and other communicable diseases.

All after school activities in CMCSS are cancelled today, March 12th, 2020. Please refer to your email, the CMCSS website, and CMCSS social media

Travel – effective immediately, all school- or district-sponsored travel on for-hire transportation (charter bus, planes, etc.) for students and employees will be suspended through April 8th.

The district will work with schools to make every reasonable legal effort to seek refunds for cancelled trips to the extent refunds are not extended upon the school’s cancellation. If costs are not refunded, the district will work with schools and parents to make efforts to provide reimbursements.

Trips via CMCSS transportation will continue to be reviewed on a case-by-case basis for approval. Travel will not be permitted to schools, districts, or other venues where there are school closures. Further guidance will be provided should there be any school or district closures.

The CDT will continue to monitor best practices and will provide further guidance ahead of April 8th.

COVID-19 (Cornoavirus) information is continuing to evolve as the experts learn more about this disease. We know there is a lot of fear and anxiety around this pandemic, and we assure you the CDT is continuously monitoring this situation. While education is important, the health and well-being of our students and staff are far more significant. We will continue to update you, and we welcome your questions and feedback.

