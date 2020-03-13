Senator Lamar Alexander Statement on Donald Trump Administration Coronavirus Testing Actions

Maryville, TN – Senate health committee Chairman Lamar Alexander (R-Tenn.) today released the following statement after the Donald Trump Administration announced actions to help address diagnostic testing for the COVID-19 (Coronavirus) outbreak:

“The Trump Administration’s actions yesterday are the type of leadership needed from the federal government in order for our country to better combat COVID-19. Laboratory developed tests are a crucial part of our health care infrastructure, and emergency use authorizations are the right thing to do in order to better adapt to the threat as we learn more about it. I’m encouraged by these steps taken by HHS and hopeful that more labs follow this example in the coming weeks.”

