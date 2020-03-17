|
24 hours of all-American Teamwork
Washington, D.C. – When President Donald Trump took the podium at yesterday’s Coronavirus (COVID-19) briefing, he asked Americans to unite behind a single goal. “We’re announcing new guidelines for every American to follow over the next 15 days as we combat the virus,” he said.
The new guidelines released yesterday deliver a nationwide game plan. Each one of us has a role to play in stopping transmission of this virus.
Simple steps taken now will have a massive impact down the road, saving many lives in the weeks ahead:
While every American does their part, the White House Coronavirus Task Force is coordinating a nationwide response to protect the health and safety of every community.
New: FDA is empowering states to expedite testing
To cut red tape and avoid bureaucratic delay, “we are putting in place a policy for states to take responsibility for tests developed and used by laboratories in their states,” the President announced today. “States can set up a system in which they take responsibility for authorizing such tests and the laboratories will not engage with the FDA.”
Watch: Medicare will dramatically expand telehealth services
A few hours later, he held a phone call with industrial supply retailers and wholesalers to discuss how to ensure supply chains are able to meet the demands of healthcare providers, first responders, and the American people at this critical time.
Watch: We applaud stores for creating seniors-only shopping times!
In addition to public health concerns, President Trump understands the serious challenge this virus presents to American businesses, workers, and families. In addition to steps already taken, such as declaring a National Emergency to free up Federal resources, the Trump Administration is working with Congress on a significant economic stimulus plan to provide relief to American workers and industries.
Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin also shared today that President Trump has authorized the deferral of $300 billion in tax payments to the IRS, helping American workers and business affected by closings and other economic effects of the pandemic.
