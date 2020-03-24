|
|
|
Recent Articles
|
« Older: Montgomery County Mayor Jim Durrett Executes Emergency Order to Change County Operational Times
Montgomery County Clerk’s Office announces Update to Services
Montgomery County, TN – The Montgomery County Clerk’s Office is informing citizens that expiration dates for vehicle registrations have been extended for those that expire in March and April.
Based on Tennessee Governor Bill Lee’s Executive Order, registration renewal expirations, temporary operating permits as well as disabled placard renewals that would have been renewed in March or April, have now been extended until June 15th, 2020.
Due to this extension, all Montgomery County registration renewals must be processed online at www.mcclerktn.org or by mail at the address listed below.
Montgomery County Clerk Kellie Jackson stated, “This is a much-needed benefit for our citizens during this time of restricted activity. With a large volume of registration expirations delayed until June 15th, this not only helps alleviate concerns for citizens but also allows us to assist customers requesting other services that still have mandated deadlines.”
Marriage License requests will be processed by appointment only. Applicants should complete the online application and call for an appointment at the phone number below.
Services offered at the drive-thru are limited to title applications only, at this time, and will be open Mondays through Thursdays from 7:45am to 5:00pm beginning Monday, March 30th until further notice.
The following Montgomery County Clerk services have been temporarily suspended:
For information on additional services and/or forms, please visit https://mcgtn.org/clerk or call the County Clerk’s at 931.648.5711. The mailing address is Montgomery County Clerk, 350 Pageant Lane, Suite 502, Clarksville, TN 37040 if you wish to renew by mail.
SectionsNews
TopicsBill Lee, Fishing License, Kellie Jackson, Montgomery County, Montgomery County Clerk, Montgomery County Clerk's Office, Montgomery County Government, Tennessee Governor, Tennessee Hunting and Fishing License, Tennessee Hunting License, Vehicle Registration
|
Archives
|
© 2006-2020 Clarksville, TN Online is owned and operated by residents of Clarksville Tennessee.
Comments
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Enter your WordPress.com blog URL
http://.wordpress.com
Proceed