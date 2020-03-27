|
|
|
Recent Articles
|
« Older: Coronavirus Insurance Scams Popping Up Newer: Tennessee Department of Health reports 246 new cases of Coronavirus in Tennessee »
City of Clarksville to file Lawsuits March 31st on unpaid 2018 City Taxes
Clarksville, TN – Property owners who owe delinquent 2018 property taxes to the City of Clarksville have just a few days to make payment and avoid additional penalties and costs.
As required by state law, the City of Clarksville will file lawsuits on Tuesday, March 31st, 2020 in Montgomery County Chancery Court to enforce liens for all unpaid 2018 delinquent City of Clarksville property taxes.
Delinquent property taxes may be paid through Monday, March 30th. Several methods of payment are available:
SectionsNews
TopicsCity of Clarksville, Clarksville, Clarksville City Hall, Clarksville TN, Montgomery County Chancery Court, property tax, Public Square
|
Archives
|
© 2006-2020 Clarksville, TN Online is owned and operated by residents of Clarksville Tennessee.
Comments
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Enter your WordPress.com blog URL
http://.wordpress.com
Proceed