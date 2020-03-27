|
|
|
Tennessee Department of Health reports 246 new cases of Coronavirus in Tennessee
Nashville, TN – The Tennessee Department of Health (TDH) reports that there are now 1203 confirmed cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) as of Friday, March 27th, 2020 in Tennessee. That is up 246 cases from Thursday’s 957. There have been six deaths in Tennessee because of the virus. Three additional confirmed cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) have been reported in Montgomery County bringing the total to nine.
There have been two more confirmed cases of coronavirus reported in Robertson County bringing the total to twenty two. No new cases have been reported in Cheatham County. The total there remains at seven.
Dickson County has had two more confirmed cases bringing the total to nine. Cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) in Houston County remains at two. Benton County has two confirmed cases. Carroll County reports four cases of coronavirus (COVID-19).
Nashville-Davidson County now has 216 confirmed cases of coronavirus (COVID-19).
According to John Hopkins University there are now a total of 94,238 confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in the United States. There have now been 1,438 deaths in the United States connected to coronavirus (COVID-19).
Tennessee Confirmed Cases
Case Management Protocol
Recommended Precautions
Tennesseans are encouraged to take routine precautions used in guarding against respiratory viruses:
COVID-19 Symptoms
Most patients with confirmed COVID-19 infection have mild respiratory illness with fever, cough and shortness of breath. A smaller number of patients have severe symptoms requiring hospitalization.
COVID-19 Information Line
TDH has launched a Tennessee Coronavirus Public Information Line in partnership with the Tennessee Poison Center. The number is 877.857.2945 and is available daily from 10:00am to 10:00pm CT.
People with concerns about their health should contact their health care providers. TDH has additional information available at www.tn.gov/health/cedep/ncov.html
The CDC has updated information and guidance available online at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html
