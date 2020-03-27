Tennessee Department of Health reports 246 new cases of Coronavirus in Tennessee

Nashville, TN – The Tennessee Department of Health (TDH) reports that there are now 1203 confirmed cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) as of Friday, March 27th, 2020 in Tennessee. That is up 246 cases from Thursday’s 957. There have been six deaths in Tennessee because of the virus. Three additional confirmed cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) have been reported in Montgomery County bringing the total to nine.

There have been two more confirmed cases of coronavirus reported in Robertson County bringing the total to twenty two. No new cases have been reported in Cheatham County. The total there remains at seven.

Dickson County has had two more confirmed cases bringing the total to nine. Cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) in Houston County remains at two. Benton County has two confirmed cases. Carroll County reports four cases of coronavirus (COVID-19).

Nashville-Davidson County now has 216 confirmed cases of coronavirus (COVID-19).

According to John Hopkins University there are now a total of 94,238 confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in the United States. There have now been 1,438 deaths in the United States connected to coronavirus (COVID-19).

Tennessee Confirmed Cases

County Cases Anderson County 4 Bedford County 1 Benton County 2 Blount County 6 Bradley County 6 Campbell County 4 Cannon County 2 Carroll County 4 Cheatham County 7 Chester County 2 Claiborne County 2 Cocke County 1 Cumberland County 6 Davidson County 216 Dekalb County 3 Dickson County 9 Dyer County 3 Fayette County 3 Franklin County 3 Gibson County 2 Greene County 8 Grundy County 1 Hamblen County 2 Hamilton County 30 Hardin County 1 Hawkins County 2 Houston County 2 Jefferson County 5 Knox County 31 Lewis County 2 Lincoln County 1 Loudon County 6 Macon County 1 Madison County 3 Marion County 2 Maury County 7 McMinn County 3 Meigs County 1 Monroe County 2 Montgomery County 9 Overton County 1 Perry County 2 Putnam County 13 Roane County 1 Robertson County 22 Rutherford County 39 Scott County 2 Sevier County 6 Shelby County 201 Smith 1 Sullivan County 6 Sumner County 58 Tipton County 10 Unicoi County 1 Washington County 10 White County 1 Williamson County 91 Wilson County 20 Pending 172 Out of TN 141 Grand Total 1,203

Case Management Protocol

TDH will post updated COVID-19 cases including county of residence by 2:00pm each day at www.tn.gov/health/cedep/ncov.html.

The TDH State Public Health Laboratory is running COVID-19 testing seven days a week to assist public health authorities and health care workers in identifying cases and treating individuals.

TDH directly oversees 89 county health departments and serves as a partner organization to the six major metropolitan jurisdictions including: Shelby, Madison, Davidson, Knox, Hamilton and Sullivan counties.

Recommended Precautions

Tennesseans are encouraged to take routine precautions used in guarding against respiratory viruses:

Wash your hands often with soap and water. Use alcohol-based hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when coughing or sneezing

Don’t touch your eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands

Stay home if you are sick

Stay away from people who are sick

COVID-19 Symptoms

Most patients with confirmed COVID-19 infection have mild respiratory illness with fever, cough and shortness of breath. A smaller number of patients have severe symptoms requiring hospitalization.

COVID-19 Information Line

TDH has launched a Tennessee Coronavirus Public Information Line in partnership with the Tennessee Poison Center. The number is 877.857.2945 and is available daily from 10:00am to 10:00pm CT.

People with concerns about their health should contact their health care providers. TDH has additional information available at www.tn.gov/health/cedep/ncov.html

The CDC has updated information and guidance available online at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html

