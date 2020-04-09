Telehealth Plays Big Role in Coronavirus Cure

Washington, D.C. – “As our country responds to the unprecedented coronavirus pandemic, we are working rapidly to change the way we practice medicine to keep people safe,” Surgeon General Jerome Adams and CMS Administrator Seema Verma write in the Orlando Sentinel.



“One critical innovation is the use of telehealth, which allows patients to use smartphones, laptops, and other widely available technologies to connect with your healthcare team.”

“For the duration of the pandemic, Medicare beneficiaries may now stay at home and use a commonly available interactive form of technology like FaceTime or Skype to have a telehealth office visit.”



President Donald Trump was right this week to sharply criticize the inexcusable conduct of the World Health Organization (WHO) regarding the novel coronavirus pandemic . . . The WHO bears responsibility for helping China spread the coronavirus far beyond China’s borders. What should have been merely a local outbreak that began in China became a worldwide pandemic as a result of the actions of Beijing and the WHO,” Gordon Chang writes for Fox News.

“In the midst of Holy Week, which is also supposed to be the point of peak coronavirus deaths, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo was able to deliver some welcome news”: Over 50,000 U.S. citizens have been safely returned home from more than 90 countries. “This worldwide scale of our repatriation efforts is without parallel in our lifetime,” Secretary Pompeo said. Read more from Fred Lucas in The Daily Signal.

“The first obligation of every president of the United States since the founding of our nation has always been to protect the American people from harm. President Trump invoked his powers under the Constitution and under laws to do this when he ordered illegal immigrants and asylum seekers to be immediately deported to combat the spread of the coronavirus,” Thomas Homan, former Acting Director of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, writes for Fox News.

