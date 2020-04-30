|
|
|
Recent Articles
|
Cybercrime Rises due to COVID-19 Outbreak, Cybercriminals Taking Advantage of the Increased Numbers of People Working Remotely
Dublin, Ireland – Research And Markets published a new article on the IT security industry, “Cybercrime Rises due to COVID-19 Outbreak”
COVID-19 Coronavirus continues to spread across the world and cybercrime levels have been rising with it.
Cybercriminals are taking advantage of the fear and uncertainty surrounding the coronavirus pandemic as well as the increased time spent online during social distancing to trick people into releasing sensitive information.
There has been a huge rise in COVID-19 Coronavirus themed phishing scams where criminals send emails that appear to come from hospitals or government agencies in order to trick people into downloading an attachment or giving them personally identifying information.
The World Health Organization (WHO) recently warned of criminals sending emails posing as the WHO for such purposes.
There has also been a rise in the use of social engineering tactics to gain access to confidential data. The increase in cybercrime has led to soaring demand for cybersecurity solutions from companies such as Barracuda Networks, Cisco Systems. BAE Systems, McAfee, Symantec, Radware and Illusive Networks Ltd.
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world’s leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
SectionsNews
TopicsBarracuda Networks, Cisco Systems, Coronavirus, COVID-19, Cybercrime, Cybercriminals, Dublin Ireland, McAfee, Phishing, Ransomware, Research and Markets, scams, Social Distancing, Symantec, WHO, World Health Organization
|
Archives
|
© 2006-2020 Clarksville, TN Online is owned and operated by residents of Clarksville Tennessee.
Comments
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Enter your WordPress.com blog URL
http://.wordpress.com
Proceed