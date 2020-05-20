Clarksville Parks and Recreation prepares safe, responsible Summer Events, Programs

Clarksville, TN – As the weather warms up, so does the desire to participate in traditional Clarksville Parks and Recreation events, programs and activities at parks, pools and athletic facilities.

However, the COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic and social distancing guidelines will continue to have a major impact on operations for parks and recreation departments here and across the country.

“Although this will not be a normal summer in regard to Clarksville Parks and Recreation programs and services, we are eager to operate safely and responsibly where possible,” said Jennifer Letourneau, Director of Clarksville Parks and Recreation.

“We’ve had to cancel some programs in order to keep our community safe, but we have significantly modified others so that we can continue to make a positive impact in our community,” Letourneau stated.

These programs and services will operate with modifications:

City pools will not open on Memorial Day weekend. However, Swan Lake and Bel-Aire pools are tentatively scheduled to open on June 20th with modified operations.

The City’s Summer Youth Program, which is a traditional summer camp, will operate as a “virtual” camp experience from June 1st to July 10th. The camp will consist of two components: weekly activity packs that children can enjoy at home, and virtual programming that will be shared online and on the Clarksville Community Network. Children can participate in one or both components. Activity packs are free while supplies last.

The Clarksville Downtown Market has reopened at a temporary new home at the McGregor Park North Extension, behind O’Charley’s on Riverside Drive. Additional rules, safety measures, and sanitary guidelines have been put in place to ensure patrons will be able to shop safely.

Although all three Recreation Centers are currently closed, much of the programming that occurs in those facilities has shifted to virtual programs that are offered on the Clarksville Parks and Recreation YouTube channel and Facebook page.

Swan Lake Golf Course is open with modified operations. Players may book tee-times by calling the pro shop or through the website.

Mason Rudolph Golf Course has reopened for free FootGolf. Groups must be 3 or less, and tee times must be scheduled in advance by calling the Mason Rudolph Pro Shop. All other areas of the course (carts, pro shop, restrooms, driving range, and traditional golf) remain closed.

All parks and trails remain open for use, however, select park amenities are closed.

The following programs and services are not operating until further notice:

Park amenities such as restrooms, water fountains, playgrounds and fitness equipment.

Splash Pads at Heritage Park, Edith-Pettus Park, Dixon Park and Lettie Kendall Park, and those at Beachaven Swimming Pool and Swan Lake Swimming Pool. It is anticipated all splash pads will remain closed for the summer season.

Athletic fields and team sports leagues and activities.

Burt-Cobb Community Center, Kleeman Community Center and Crow Community Center.

The Mayor’s Summer Night Lights programs.

The Fort Defiance Interpretive Center.

The status of the Independence Day Celebration and fireworks display scheduled for July 3rd, the Movies in the Park series, and other major programs in the late summer and early fall have yet to be determined. These decisions will be made with the health of our citizens and our staff in mind.

“These decisions are not made lightly given the popularity of Clarksville’s recreation and youth programming, as well as our many popular summer events,” Letourneau said. “But due to the continuation of social-distancing protocols and the need to ensure the health and safety of our residents and employees, opening our pools and recreation facilities at this time is not in the best interest of the health, safety and welfare of our community,”

The City will continue to offer refunds for all registered classes, camps, and programs, as well as ticketed events and rentals that have been canceled.

Clarksville Parks and Recreation continues to monitor the pandemic daily and work with local health and city officials, making decisions based on their guidance. For details about anything relating to Clarksville Parks and Recreation’s COVID-19 Coronavirus response, visit the closures page at www.clarksvilleparksrec.com

