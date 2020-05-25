|
Clarksville Mayor Joe Pitts’ message for Memorial Day, 2020
Clarksville, TN – Because of the COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic and the need for continued social distancing, the local Clarksville-Montgomery County Memorial Day Ceremony and many other events across the country, including the 2020 National Memorial Day Parade in Washington, D.C., have been canceled.
But that doesn’t mean that Memorial Day has been canceled.
This year, perhaps more than ever, we must find creative ways to honor and remember those service members who died in battle or as a result of wounds sustained in war.
The Montgomery County Veterans Service Organization, which organizes the local annual ceremony, is gathering content for a computer-based presentation to commemorate the day. It will be shared on various local government websites and social media pages.
While the annual National Memorial Day Concert won’t happen on the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol this year, the event will still air at 7:00pm and 8:30pm Sunday, May 24th on PBS/WNPT. Actors Joe Mantegna and Gary Sinise will host a special presentation that will include new performances and tributes filmed around the country.
Here are a few more suggestions for ways local families can celebrate Memorial Day while adhering to social distancing guidelines.
Another simple but enriching idea is to visit local memorial parks and monuments. A few options are:
Truly, may a light in Clarksville lead all our soldiers home.
May God bless them on this Memorial Day. May God bless all who remember them. And may God bless all our active duty troops, our veterans, and their families, the great people of the City of Clarksville, and Americans everywhere.
