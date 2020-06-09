AAA reports Tennessee Gas Prices rise 8 Cents

Clarksville-Montgomery County has the Second Lowest Gas Prices in Tennessee

Nashville, TN – The Tennessee gas price average jumped eight cents this week – the largest weekly increase the state has seen so far in 2020.

The Tennessee Gas Price average is now $1.79 which is nearly 23 cents more than one month ago and nearly 64 cents less than one year ago.

“The beginning of June has not seen gas prices this low since 2004,” said Megan Cooper, spokesperson, AAA – The Auto Club Group.

“As crude oil prices trend higher and gasoline demand increases, Americans will see gas prices push more expensive, but this summer will be cheaper than last,” Cooper stated.

Quick Facts

28% of Tennessee gas stations have prices below $1.75

The lowest 10% of pump prices are $1.63 for regular unleaded

The highest 10% of pump prices are $2.08 for regular unleaded

Tennessee ranks 9th in the nation’s top 10 largest weekly increases

National Gas Prices

For 66 days, the national gas price average held below the $2.00/gallon mark, pushing as cheap as $1.76. In the past week, the average has inched up to $2.03. Despite the consistent increases at the pump, prices are still significantly cheaper year-over-year. In fact, during the first week of June the past five years, gas prices have typically averaged $2.81.

U.S. gasoline demand continues to show increasing strength. The Energy Information Administration’s (EIA) latest reading shows a 4% weekly increase at 7.5 million b/d. That is the highest demand level since states began issuing stay-at-home orders in mid-March.

National Oil Market Dynamics

At the end of Friday’s formal trading session, WTI increased by $2.14 to settle at $39.55 per barrel. At the end of last week, crude prices increased amid market optimism that the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and other major crude exporters, including Russia, would extend their 9.7 million b/d production reduction agreement for May and June 2020 into July.

Over the weekend, the cartel and its partners agreed to extend the deal for July, which is expected to reduce global crude supplies by nearly 10 percent while global crude oil demand remains low due to COVID-19 Coronavirus. Crude prices will likely increase this week in reaction to OPEC’s announcement.

Additionally, approximately one third of crude oil and natural gas production in the Gulf of Mexico has been halted, as Tropical Depression Cristobal makes landfall in Louisiana. The storm is expected to bring tropical-storm force winds and potential storm surge and flooding to the state’s coastal areas.

There is no estimate for when the facilities will resume operations. Facilities will likely be inspected after the storm has passed to determine if personnel can return safely. Any impact on domestic crude prices will depend on how long production remains shuttered and the extent of damage caused by the storm.

Tennessee Regional Prices

Most expensive metro markets – Nashville ($1.86), Cleveland ($1.82), Jackson ($1.81)

metro markets – Nashville ($1.86), Cleveland ($1.82), Jackson ($1.81) Least expensive metro markets – Johnson City ($1.73), Clarksville ($1.74), Kingsport ($1.74)

Tennessee Gas Price Averages

(Price per gallon of regular unleaded gasoline)

Monday Sunday Week Ago Month Ago One Year Ago Tennessee $1.793 $1.785 $1.712 $1.564 $2.438 Chattanooga $1.775 $1.768 $1.682 $1.537 $2.303 Knoxville $1.744 $1.737 $1.661 $1.486 $2.402 Memphis $1.791 $1.778 $1.709 $1.472 $2.463 Nashville $1.859 $1.857 $1.783 $1.723 $2.512 Click here to view current gasoline price averages

