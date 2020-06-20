|
Tennessee Department of Education Releases Fourth Set of School Reopening Toolkits to Provide Districts with Guidance, Resources to Prepare for Upcoming School Year
Nashville, TN – The Tennessee Department of Education has released the 4th set of school reopening toolkits in a series of over 20 resources to provide districts with considerations and guidance as they locally decide the best course of action for the fall.
This series of reopening toolkits and guidance is intended to help district leaders dive deeper into considerations, recommendations, and best practices for the upcoming school year.
“We are encouraged by the feedback we have received statewide from district and school leaders in response to our school reopening toolkits and guidance, and we will continue to partner with our districts as they prepare for the fall and make local decisions on how to best serve their students,” said Commissioner Penny Schwinn.
The following four toolkits are now available for district use:
The Tennessee Department of Education will update the toolkits as needed after release to reflect district best practices and findings. The first three sets of toolkits were released earlier this week and the additional toolkits will be released following this schedule:
Monday, June 15th, 2020
Tuesday, June 16th, 2020
Wednesday, June 17th, 2020
Friday, June 19th, 2020
Monday, June 22nd, 2020
The department released an Overview Guide for LEAs last week, which provides broad considerations and questions for districts as each seeks to make the best local decisions for the upcoming school year.
The reopening toolkits, along with other guidance documents and resources, are available to schools and districts on the Tennessee Department of Education’s reopening guidance webpage: https://www.tn.gov/education/health-and-safety/update-on-coronavirus/reopening-guidance.html.
For Tennessee Department of Education media inquiries, contact .
