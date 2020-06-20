|
|
|
|
Tennessee Department of Education Releases Fourth Set of School Reopening Toolkits to Provide Districts with Guidance, Resources to Prepare for Upcoming School Year
Tennessee Department of Health reports 431 new cases of Coronavirus in Tennessee, June 20th, 2020
Nashville, TN – The Tennessee Department of Health (TDH) reports that there have been 34,207 confirmed cases of COVID-19 Coronavirus in Tennessee as of Saturday, June 20th, 2020. That is an increase of 431 cases from Thursday’s 33,776. There have been 503 confirmed deaths in Tennessee because of the virus.
Five new cases of the COVID-19 Coronavirus have been reported in Montgomery County. The total is at 368. There has been five deaths in Montgomery County due to the virus.
No new cases of the COVID-19 Coronavirus have been reported in Robertson County. The total is at 701. There have been nine deaths in Robertson County due to the virus. No new cases of COVID-19 Coronavirus have been reported in Cheatham County. The total is at 164.
There have been no new cases of the COVID-19 Coronavirus reported in Dickson County. The total in Dickson County is at 145. There have been no new cases of COVID-19 Coronavirus reported in Houston County. The total in Houston County is ten. No new cases of the virus have been reported in Benton County. The total is at eight. There has been one death in Benton County due to the virus.
There have been no new cases of the COVID-19 Coronavirus reported in Humphreys County. The total is at eighteen. There has been one death in Humphreys County due to the virus.
No new cases of the COVID-19 Coronavirus have been reported in Carroll County. The total in Carroll County is thirty six. There has been one death in Carroll County due to the virus.
There has been no new cases of the COVID-19 Coronavirus reported in Henry County. The total is at thirty six. No new cases of COVID-19 Coronavirus have been reported in Stewart County. The total of cases in Stewart County is seventeen.
Six new cases of the COVID-19 Coronavirus have been reported in Christian County Kentucky. The total is at 144. There have been three deaths in Christian County Kentucky due to the virus.
Nashville-Davidson County now has 7,571 confirmed cases of COVID-19 Coronavirus. That is an increase of sixty nine cases from Friday’s 7,502. There have been ninety five deaths in Davidson County due to the virus.
According to John Hopkins University there are now a total of 2,240,617 confirmed cases of the COVID-19 Coronavirus in the United States. That is an increase of 34,284 cases in 24 hours from Friday’s 2,206,333. There have now been 119,460 deaths in the United States connected to COVID-19 Coronavirus. This is an increase of 702 deaths from Friday’s 118,758.
Tennessee Confirmed Cases
Case Management Protocol
Recommended Precautions
Tennesseans are encouraged to take routine precautions used in guarding against respiratory viruses:
COVID-19 Symptoms
Most patients with confirmed COVID-19 Coronavirus infection have mild respiratory illness with fever, cough and shortness of breath. A smaller number of patients have severe symptoms requiring hospitalization.
COVID-19 Information Line
TDH has launched a Tennessee Coronavirus Public Information Line in partnership with the Tennessee Poison Center. The number is 877.857.2945 and is available daily from 10:00am to 10:00pm CT.
People with concerns about their health should contact their health care providers. TDH has additional information available at www.tn.gov/health/cedep/ncov.html
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has updated information and guidance available online at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html
|
|
