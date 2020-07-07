White House summit on reopening American schools

Washington, D.C. – In the weeks ahead, educators and government officials at the state and local level will be making important decisions about when to safely reopen America’s schools.



“Our shared goal should be to have students physically present in school this fall if at all possible,” the President of the American Academy of Pediatrics, Dr. Sally Goza, said at a White House summit today on Safely Reopening America’s Schools.

“This, in turn, places children and adolescents at considerable risk.”



Secretary Azar spoke on President Trump’s bold actions to both slow the spread of Coronavirus and get America back open for business. “Through this historic response to this unprecedented pandemic, we have the tools to get back to work, back to school, and back to healthcare,” he said.



Secretary Azar: We can get American children back to school



The CDC is encouraging schools to have plans in place that will help anticipate cases, minimize spread, and limit the need for school closures. Since every school is unique, each will require a different approach to safely welcome students back to the classroom.



Secretary DeVos said the Administration expects children to be back in their learning environments this fall—and urged decision-makers to think practically about the consequences if children do not return to the classroom this year.



Secretary DeVos: Different states may require different solutions



“We want to reopen the schools,” President Trump said. “Everybody wants it. The moms want it. The dads want it. The kids want it. It’s time to do it.” He added that America’s Coronavirus mortality rate is down tenfold from the peak of the crisis.



Now, as more states safely reopen under President Trump’s guidelines, local leaders must continue to put the critical needs of America’s children first.



Get the facts: President Donald Trump supports the safe reopening of American schools



Watch: The Trump Administration is working on all fronts to help students

Related Stories

Sections

Topics