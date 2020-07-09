Clarksville, TN Online: News, Opinion, Arts & Entertainment.


Chairman Lamar Alexander Statement on Democratic Staff Report on COVID-19 Testing

July 9, 2020
 

U.S. SenateMaryville, TN – Senate health committee Chairman Lamar Alexander (R-Tenn.) today released the following statement on the Democratic staff report on COVID-19 diagnostic testing:

“Blaming President Donald Trump for a problem that four Presidents and several Congresses have tried to solve for twenty years does not make Americans safer. Instead of pointing fingers, Democrats and Republicans should be working together. Already the United States is testing twice as many people as any other country and is developing new vaccines faster than at any time in our history.”

U.S. Senator Lamar Alexander

“On June 9th, I put forward a white paper outlining recommendations for Congress to pass this year to better prepare for the next pandemic because I believe that while this crisis has our full attention is the time to put into law whatever improvements are needed to better prepare for the next one.”

Read Chairman Lamar Alexander’s white paper “Preparing for the Next Pandemic” here


