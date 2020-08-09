|
|
|
Recent Articles
|
« Older: Tennessee Department of Health reports 2,090 new cases of Coronavirus in Tennessee, August 9th, 2020
Lamar Alexander Statement on President Donald Trump’s Executive Orders
Nashville, TN – United States Senator Lamar Alexander (R-Tenn.) has released the following statement on President Donald Trump’s executive orders to provide COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic relief:
“The president is doing all he can to help workers, students and renters, but Congress is the one who should be acting. Democrats should stop blocking common sense proposals to help students going back to school and college and parents going back to work who need child care.”
SectionsPolitics
TopicsCongress, Coronavirus, COVID-19, Democrats, Donald J. Trump, Lamar Alexander, Nashville, Nashville TN, pandemic, U.S. President, U.S. Senator
|
Archives
|
© 2006-2020 Clarksville, TN Online is owned and operated by residents of Clarksville Tennessee.
Comments
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Enter your WordPress.com blog URL
http://.wordpress.com
Proceed