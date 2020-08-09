Clarksville, TN Online: News, Opinion, Arts & Entertainment.


« Older:

Lamar Alexander Statement on President Donald Trump’s Executive Orders

August 9, 2020 | Print This Post
 

The White HouseNashville, TN – United States Senator Lamar Alexander (R-Tenn.) has released the following statement on President Donald Trump’s executive orders to provide COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic relief:

“The president is doing all he can to help workers, students and renters, but Congress is the one who should be acting. Democrats should stop blocking common sense proposals to help students going back to school and college and parents going back to work who need child care.”

U.S. Senator Lamar Alexander

U.S. Senator Lamar Alexander


Sections

Politics

Topics

, , , , , , , , , ,

Comments

You must be logged in to post a comment.
  • Visit Us On FacebookVisit Us On TwitterVisit Us On PinterestVisit Us On YoutubeCheck Our FeedVisit Us On Instagram

    • Personal Controls

    Archives

      August 2020
      S M T W T F S
      « Jul    
       1
      2345678
      9101112131415
      16171819202122
      23242526272829
      3031  