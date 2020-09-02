Clarksville, TN Online: News, Opinion, Arts & Entertainment.


« Older:

TWRA says Go Boating, Have Fun, Stay Safe this Labor Day Holiday Weekend

September 2, 2020 | Print This Post
 

Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency - TWRANashville, TN – The Labor Day holiday, the final major weekend of the 2020 summer boating season is September 5th-7th, 2020. The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) wants to emphasize the use of life jackets while boating in a safe and responsible manner.

The TWRA wants all those who visit the waterways to have an enjoyable time. However, TWRA officers will be on the watch for dangerous boating behavior, such as boating under the influence (BUI) and other reckless operation.

Boat in a safe and responsible manner this Labor Day Weekend

Boat in a safe and responsible manner this Labor Day Weekend

The TWRA has seen a large increase in paddle craft activity throughout the state. Boating officers report seeing an increase on rivers and streams and also on reservoirs.

“Paddleboards, canoes, and kayaks are recreational vessels and shouldn’t be treated as toys,” said Cpt. Matt Majors, TWRA Boating Investigator. “Boaters should have the proper life jackets and wear them. It is important to stay away from swollen creeks and rivers as the waters can be hazardous to novice boaters.”

To date in 2020 on Tennessee waters, there have been 22 boating-related fatalities, an increase of 16 from the same time last year. There have been 49 incidents resulting in 65 people injured and 70 property damage incidents.


Sections

Arts and Leisure

Topics

, , , , , , , , ,

Comments

You must be logged in to post a comment.
  • Visit Us On FacebookVisit Us On TwitterVisit Us On PinterestVisit Us On YoutubeCheck Our FeedVisit Us On Instagram

    • Personal Controls

    Archives

      September 2020
      S M T W T F S
      « Aug    
       12345
      6789101112
      13141516171819
      20212223242526
      27282930  