Tennessee Titans last game against Pittsburgh Steelers

Nashville, TN – In Week 11 of the 2017 season, the Tennessee Titans traveled to the Pittsburgh Steelers in a primetime Thursday Night Football showdown and lost by a score of 40-17.

The Pittsburgh offense took a quick 7-0 lead as Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger led his team on a 75-yard scoring drive capped off by a 41-yard touchdown pass to Steelers WR Antonio Brown. Tennessee took the field for its first offensive possession, but on the third play of the drive QB Marcus Mariota threw a 26-yard interception to Steelers CB Mike Hilton.

Pittsburgh capitalized on the Titans turnover and tacked on a 41-yard field goal to increase their lead, 10-0.

The Tennessee offense took the field again, and with the help of third down conversion receptions by WRs Rishard Matthews and Corey Davis, Mariota was able to find the endzone as he rushed in a seven-yard touchdown to cut Pittsburgh’s lead to 10-7.

In the second quarter, Tennessee drove down the field into Pittsburgh territory but was forced to settle for a field goal attempt.

However, K Ryan Succop’s kick was blocked by Steelers LB T.J. Watt. As Mariota threw his second interception, Pittsburgh was able to tack on two more field goals in the second quarter on back-to-back possessions to end the first half up, 16-7.

On the first play of the third quarter, Mariota hit Matthews for a 75-yard touchdown to cut Pittsburgh’s lead to 16-14. The Steelers responded as Roethlisberger connected with Brown for the second time on a five-yard touchdown pass to get ahead, 23-14.

On the Titans’ following possession, TE Delanie Walker helped get Tennessee in Pittsburgh territory with a 42-yard reception on second-and five. Succop converted a 44-yard field goal as the Titans inched closer to Pittsburgh, 23-17.

On the first play of the fourth quarter, Roethlisberger capped a 12-play, 75-yard scoring drive with a one-yard touchdown pass to Steelers TE Jesse James.

After a Titans punt, the Pittsburgh offense took the field again and Roethlisberger quickly connected with Brown for the third time in the contest, for a 10-yard touchdown reception as the Steelers increased the lead to 37-17.

On the following Tennessee possession, Mariota threw his third interception of the day as Steelers S Robert Golden picked the ball. The opportunistic Steelers capitalized on another Titans mistake and added another field goal to go up, 40-17. Tennessee was unable to engineer a comeback and fell to the Steelers in Pittsburgh by a final score of 40-17.

Box Score

Titans 17, Steelers 40

2017 Week 11 | Thursday, November 16th, 2017 | 7:25pm CT | Heinz Field

1 2 3 4 Final Tennessee 7 0 10 0 17 Pittsburgh 10 6 7 17 40

