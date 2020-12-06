Tennessee Titans last game against Cleveland Browns

Nashville, TN – On Kickoff Weekend of the 2019 season, the Tennessee Titans traveled to the Cleveland Browns to face the Browns and won by a score of 43-13.

Both Cleveland and Tennessee put together 73-yard scoring drives on each team’s opening possessions. First, with help from first down receptions by Browns WR Odell Beckham Jr. and Browns WR Rashard Higgins, and a first down rush by Browns RB Nick Chubb, Browns RB Dontrell Hilliard ran in a four-yard score.

As the Titans took the field for Tennessee’s opening drive, WR A.J. Brown caught his first career pass for 47 yards to help move the chains, but ultimately K Cairo Santos converted a 37-yard attempt to get on the board and cut Cleveland’s lead, 6-3.

In the second quarter, Tennessee took the lead and didn’t give it up for the rest of the game. First, QB Marcus Mariota led the Titans on an 11-play, 87-yard scoring drive that culminated in a one-yard rushing score by RB Derrick Henry and a 10-6 lead.

Later in the second quarter, with Cleveland backed up to their own two-yard line due to a 70-yard punt by P Brett Kern, OLB Cameron Wake recorded his 100th career sack as he took down Browns QB Baker Mayfield in the endzone for a safety. Tennessee increased the lead, 12-6.

On the first snap of the second half, Mariota tossed a 51-yard pass to Brown to flip field position, as Brown recorded his first career 100-yard receiving game in his NFL debut. Santos was then able to convert a 53-yard field goal for a 15-6 Titans lead. The Browns responded as Mayfield orchestrated a 61-yard scoring drive that culminated in a three-yard touchdown pass to Browns TE David Njoku. Cleveland inched closer, 15-13.

However, on the first play of the Titans next drive, Mariota connected with Henry for a career-high-tying 75-yard touchdown pass. Tennessee increased the lead, 22-13.

In the fourth quarter, S Kevin Byard picked off Mayfield and returned the ball 28 yards to give Tennessee possession at the Cleveland 35-yard line. The Titans capitalized on the turnover as Mariota connected with TE Delanie Walker for his first score of the quarter, and a 29-13 lead.

Then, on the following Cleveland possession, Mayfield was intercepted by CB Logan Ryan. Tennessee again capitalized on the turnover, as Mariota hit Walker for a seven-yard score and a 36-13 lead. Later, the Titans forced yet another turnover as CB Malcolm Butler picked off Mayfield and returned the interception for a 38-yard touchdown. Tennessee left Cleveland with a 43-13 victory.

Box Score

Tennessee 43, Cleveland 13

Sunday, September 8th, 2019 | 12:00pm CT | First Energy Stadium

1 2 3 4 Final Tennessee 3 9 10 21 43 Cleveland 6 0 7 0 13

