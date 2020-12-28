Marsha Blackburn Report: A Christmas Message

Washington, D.C. – Amid unprecedented challenges, this year the warm and loving Tennessee spirit remained resilient. From Memphis to Mountain City, the frontline medical teams, grocery store clerks, and warehouse workers tirelessly served their communities.

It was a blessing to continue my service in the United States Senate. I worked across the aisle to improve healthcare in rural communities, extend broadband internet access in Tennessee, and help small business owners through the COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic.

During the Christmas season, the spirit of service in the Volunteer State remains.

In 2021, I look forward to fighting for Tennessee values and serving my constituents in Washington, D.C. From my family to yours, Merry Christmas.

The 2020 Year In Review

Rural Health and Telehealth:

The COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic revealed the precarious state of rural America’s healthcare system. Previously, I worked with local elected leaders to develop a three-bill Rural Health Agenda that will increase access for the 60 million Americans who live in rural areas, and this year, we put elements of that plan to work, investing in our front line workers and expanding telehealth in Tennessee.

Military and National Defense:

As a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, I voted for the Fiscal Year 2021 National Defense Authorization Act to support and provide for the brave Tennesseans who serve our nation, both on the battlefield by authorizing full funding for mission-critical platforms, and off the battlefield by creating new opportunities for high-skilled military research.

I also continued to work to provide our veterans with the quality care they deserve, including through my bipartisan TEAM Veteran Caregivers Act, which was sent to President Trump last week to be signed into law.

Confirming Judges:

Over the last four years, the Senate Judiciary Committee has worked tirelessly to fulfill our duties. We have confirmed more than 200 judges to serve on the federal bench, including our newest member of the Supreme Court, Justice Amy Coney Barrett.

Rural Broadband:

The bipartisan Internet Exchange Act I introduced last year will offset the startup costs of establishing broadband connections in unserved rural areas, including many places across Tennessee. We made a lot of progress in closing the digital divide this year, including securing $150 million to support broadband for rural homes and businesses in dollar grant for Tennessee, and we will keep at it.

Women’s Suffrage:

This year marked the 100th anniversary of Tennessee ratifying the 19th Amendment, which granted women the right to vote. To celebrate, I joined up with the Smithsonian and led a bipartisan initiative with 22 of my female colleagues in the Senate to share our reflections about the centennial.

Marsha’s Roundup

I took to the Senate Floor to call out Communist China and shed light on their unforgivable actions towards American citizens and their blatant disregard for human rights.

I voted no on the enormous omnibus spending package.

Coronavirus Resources

Take a moment to read and share my COVID-19 Coronavirus Resource Guide for Tennesseans.

COVID-19 testing sites can be found here.

General information about the COVID-19 Coronavirus can be found here.

Information regarding COVID-19 Coronavirus in Tennessee can be found here.

Information from the Tennessee Department of Health can be found here.

You can call the Tennessee Coronavirus Public Information Line from 10:00am to 10:00pm CT at 877.857.2945.

Information for cleaning and disinfecting your home when someone is sick can be found here.

